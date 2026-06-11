Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Spencer Pratt After Failed Los Angeles Mayoral Bid

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used a customized U-Haul to mock Spencer Pratt after his primary loss, leading to a poignant response from Pratt about his loss of property in the Palisades Fire.

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel recently utilized his platform to deliver a sharp and public critique of former reality star Spencer Pratt following Pratts disappointing performance in the Los Angeles mayoral primary.

During a segment on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian celebrated the outcome of the election by recalling a promise Pratt had made to abandon the City of Angels if he failed to secure a victory. Pratt had previously indicated to conservative commentator Adam Carolla that he would rather relocate his residence than endure another four years of governance under Mayor Karen Bass.

Furthermore, Pratt had signaled that he would be completely finished with the city if he was outperformed by local councilwoman Nithya Raman. With both Bass and Raman successfully advancing through the primary, Kimmel saw an opportunity to mock the Republican candidate for his failed political ambitions and his public assertions about leaving the region. To underscore the joke, Kimmel presented a customized cargo van to his viewing audience.

This U-Haul vehicle was specifically designed to resemble a car used to transport newlyweds, yet instead of celebrating a marriage, it celebrated a political defeat. The side of the van featured a massive image of Spencer Pratts face accompanied by the blunt phrase 'Just defeated'.

Kimmel joked about the financial state of the candidate, noting that since Pratt had raised approximately one million dollars from donors outside the state, those funds might be dwindling, making a free moving van a helpful gesture for someone facing a costly relocation. This public mockery served as a victory lap for the host, who frequently targets conservative figures for comedic effect, often framing their political failures as a source of entertainment for his predominantly left-leaning audience.

However, the humor of the segment was met with a sobering and emotional response from Spencer Pratt. The former star of The Hills took to social media to post a video depicting the remains of his home, which had been destroyed during the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025. Pratt pointed out that Kimmel had missed a crucial part of his current situation, stating that he did not actually need a moving van because he had nothing left to pack.

This response shifted the narrative from political satire to personal tragedy, highlighting the severe impact of the wildfires that displaced thousands of Los Angeles residents. The disaster has also become a significant point of political contention in the city, as Mayor Karen Bass has faced substantial criticism for her administration's handling of the crisis, including reports of reduced fire department resources and an alleged lack of municipal preparedness, which were key issues in Pratts failed campaign.

This incident is the latest in a long series of clashes between Kimmel and various conservative public figures. The comedian has faced numerous accusations of being mean-spirited and heartless, particularly following controversial comments he made regarding the assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk. Figures such as Meghan McCain have called for Kimmel to be taken off the air, arguing that his rhetoric has crossed the line from satire into cruelty.

Additionally, Kimmel previously sparked widespread outrage with a sketch featuring First Lady Melania Trump, where he joked that she possessed the glow of an 'expectant widow'. This specific comment led to a formal statement from the White House urging ABC to terminate his employment immediately.

As Kimmels contract, reported to be worth fifteen million dollars annually, approaches its expiration date in May of next year, the debate over his comedic style and its impact on political polarization continues to intensify within the entertainment industry





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