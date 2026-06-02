Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About Contract Expiry, Freedom, and the Future of Late-Night TV

In a wide-ranging interview, Jimmy Kimmel discusses his all-encompassing schedule, impending contract expiration, desire for freedom, concerns about late-night cancellations, and the profitability of his show amid industry shifts.

Jimmy Kimmel , the 58-year-old host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , opened up about his future and the challenges of his current schedule in a candid interview with Vulture.

He described his routine as all-encompassing, leaving him with little personal time and making it difficult to take a break. With his contract set to expire in May next year following a one-year extension-a shift from previous three-year renewals-Kimmel admitted he has no professional plans beyond the show. Freedom, he said, is what he desires most, specifically the ability to go fishing without constraints.

This marks the sixth consecutive year he plans to take the entire summer off starting June 19, a practice that underscores his need for respite amid a demanding production cycle. The host also reflected on Stephen Colbert's recent cancellation, linking it to his own anxieties about the future of late-night television. Kimmel argued that CBS's decision to extend Colbert's contract in 2023, despite reported annual losses of around $40 million, seemed contradictory if the show was truly unprofitable.

He dismissed the loss figures as made-up numbers and pointed to online and linear viewership as evidence that the format remains relevant. Kimmel maintained that ABC has assured him his show is profitable, but he acknowledged the risk of being canceled himself, referencing past controversies like his suspension over remarks about Charlie Kirk's death and a joke about Melania Trump.

He mused that if he ever did something wrong, cancellation might be inevitable, a comment that seemed to echo his suspicion that Colbert's exit was politically motivated. The host, who began Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, also addressed the broader late-night landscape, describing it as rough waters where networks are trying not to drown. He noted that his own one-year extension reflects an industry trend toward shorter contracts as broadcasts lose viewers.

Despite the uncertainty, Kimmel expressed a desire to end his run responsibly, avoiding a dramatic finale that might be selfish but tempting. He emphasized that retirement would mean embracing simple freedoms, like fishing, after nearly two decades in the field. The interview painted a picture of a veteran host grappling with the evolving media environment, financial pressures, and personal burnout, while still committed to delivering his show until his contract ends





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Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late-Night TV Contract Expiration Stephen Colbert ABC CBS Television Industry Retirement Plans Viewership Decline

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