Jimmy Kimmel Praises Friend Adam Carolla at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

At Adam Carolla's Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling, Jimmy Kimmel delivered a speech celebrating their long friendship. Kimmel recounted their 1994 meeting, their boxing misadventures, and their political differences while praising Carolla's comedic talent and self-made success.

Jimmy Kimmel , the well-known late-night television host, delivered a heartfelt and humorous tribute at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his longtime friend, Adam Carolla , on Wednesday.

Amidst his usual political commentary and public spats, Kimmel set aside his liberal politics to celebrate the conservative comedian's achievements. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for Carolla, recognizing his prolific career in radio and podcasting. Kimmel, 58, used his speech to reminisce about their decades-long friendship, which began in the mid-1990s. He took the audience back to 1994 when he was working on the popular KROQ radio show "Kevin and Bean.

" Carolla, then a boxing coach, called into the show and was chosen to give Kimmel some training advice ahead of an upcoming charity boxing match. Kimmel humorously recalled Carolla's brutally honest assessment of his physical condition. According to reports, Carolla declared, "Jimmy is 160 pounds of pure chiseled steel. Unfortunately, he weighs 225.

" The anecdote set the tone for a speech filled with laughter and affection. Kimmel elaborated on their early interactions, explaining that their training sessions were more about camaraderie than serious preparation.

"We would box for about eight minutes and then drink Snapple and go to lunch," he said, admitting that this lack of focus led to his defeat in the ring. However, he framed the loss as a profound personal gain: "As a result, I lost that fight, but I gained a life partner.

" He playfully added, "And if that sounds gay to you, it was, and it is," eliciting laughter from the gathered crowd. This vignette illustrated the deep, albeitplatonic, bond they formed. Kimmel continued to praise Carolla as "one of the funniest people" he has ever known. He affectionately referred to their dynamic from their days co-hosting "The Man Show," calling Carolla his "Laverne" to his "Shirley," a nod to the classic television duo.

The speech took a more sincere turn when Kimmel directly addressed their political differences.

"Adam and I, as you probably know, don't agree much when it comes to politics, but I love him dearly," he stated. He emphasized his admiration for Carolla's work ethic and success story, noting, "I've never worked with anyone funnier. I am proud of him. This is a guy who worked his way up from nothing to become, literally, a millionaire, and if you don't believe it you'll hear him say it every single show.

" Kimmel concluded his portion with a comedic yet poignant observation about the star's location, saying Carolla was "a poor kid from the San Fernando Valley who was rejected by the management at Taco Bell, and whose name will now forever be part of this filthy, disgusting intersection," referring to 6777 Hollywood Boulevard. The ceremony itself was a mix of formality and Carolla's signature irreverent humor.

Kimmel helped unveil the star, and the two posed arm-in-arm for photos, Kimmel in his familiar black suit and tie and Carolla in a gray-blue suit with brown shoes and sunglasses. During his own acceptance speech, Carolla kept the mood light. He staged a bit where a police officer pretended to arrest him just as Kimmel was about to present the star. Once at the microphone, Carolla didn't hold back, launching into his characteristic roast-style comedy.

He directed some of his sharpest jokes at fellow comedian Chelsea Handler, calling her one of the worst people of all time and placing her on a list with historical villains like Adolf Hitler and Idi Amin. He also ribbed liberal actor Mark Ruffalo, joking about the location of his own star.

Despite the biting humor, the overall event was a clear celebration of Carolla's journey from a struggling comic and radio personality to an influential media figure with a permanent place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The friendship between the two hosts, who have taken divergent paths in both profession and politics, served as the emotional core of the afternoon, demonstrating that mutual respect can transcend ideological divides





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