Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law allegedly targeted L.A. bakery over cookies supporting mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt

A late night show host's sister-in-law, Carly Kimmel, allegedly targeted a small grocery store's bakery in Los Angeles because it sold cookies supporting mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt. The bakery owner, who lost everything in the wildfires, made the cookies to show support for Pratt's candidacy. However, the store received a complaint from Carly Kimmel, who is married to Jimmy Kimmel's brother Jonathan, and was forced to take down the cookies. The bakery owner faced backlash, including the forced removal of the cookies on her display.

Jimmy Kimmel 's sister-in-law allegedly targeted a small grocery store's bakery in Los Angeles because it sold cookies supporting mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt . The late night show host's sister-in-law Carly Kimmel , 49, was accused of launching a complaint about the Pratt-themed cookies at Vicente Foods , a staple grocery store in Brentwood.

The bakery owner Danielle told the Daily Mail that she made the cookies to show support for Pratt's candidacy, saying she related to his campaign criticizing the response to the Palisades wildfires. After the claims circulated across social media, many supported the bakery's move to show its support for Pratt.

A resident of the Palisades also told the Daily Mail that they had several friends visit the bakery since hearing about the incident, confirming the story after speaking with the baker. Vicente Foods' bakery did not hear directly that Kimmel was the one who complained, but Kitson alleged in an Instagram post they were informed Kimmel behind the cookie cancellation.

The last two cases involving bakeries and freedom of speech ended with the bakeries winning in the Supreme Court, and many supported the bakery's move to show its support for Pratt





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Kimmel Sister-In-Law Vicente Foods Carly Kimmel Santa Monica Beverly Hills Spencer Pratt Apostrophe L.A. California BSU AB Gold 'N Chain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt Is Running Trump’s Playbook—and Trump ApprovesThe reality star's mayoral bid is running on outrage, celebrity and A.I. slop—and might just seal Karen Bass' re-election.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Joined the Republican PartySpencer Pratt, a former reality TV star turned LA mayoral candidate, revealed in an interview with CNN's Elex Michaelson that his decision to register as a Republican in 2020 was influenced by the party's strong support for gun rights. He explained that he obtained a concealed carry permit in California, a state where open carry is generally prohibited, and that the Republican Party's stance on concealed carry was a key factor in his political affiliation.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt's Meteoric Rise: Can a Reality TV Star Really Win LA?Spencer Pratt, the reality TV star and LA resident, has become the new face of the LA mayoral race, leap-frogging incumbent Karen Bass in recent polls. But can a newcomer with no prior political experience really win in a deeply blue city? We examine the factors driving Pratt's rise and the challenges he faces in his bid for office.

Read more »

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Give Stephen Colbert an Unusual Sendoff as The Late Show EndsJimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are giving their friend Stephen Colbert an unusual sendoff as The Late Show airs its last episode on Thursday by closing their own sets and going dark in late-night solidarity.

Read more »