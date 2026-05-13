Jimmy Kimmel's Subtle Allusions to Taylor Frankie Paul and The Bachelorette Controversy

The news text reveals Jimmy Kimmel's humorous yet insensitive comments made during Disney's upfront presentation in New York City. He tied in the downfall of Taylor Frankie Paul – a former Bachelorette star and reality TV personality who had a domestic violence scandal involving her ex – with his own tenuous presence on TV, possibly referencing a suspension from his show following his own comments about conservatives' response to a murder. The joke about firing people with a chair was a thinly veiled reference to Paul's blotchy media history. He also targeted CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show.

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly made shocking allusions to disgraced Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul at Disney's upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday. Paul had previously starred on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives .

The late-night host joked that the only way to get fired by ABC – which airs his talk show and The Bachelorette – would be to throw a chair at your Mormon boyfriend. Kimmel's joke was a veiled allusion to Paul's domestic violence scandal involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Jimmy Kimmel also targeted the decision by CBS to cancel The Late Show. The topic of domestic violence and scandal-ridden reality stars dominated the news text





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Kimmel Disgraced Bachelorette Star Taylor Frankie Pau Domestic Violence Scandal Upfront Presentation Reality TV Stars The Bachelorette The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives CBS Cancel The Late Show

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jake Paul's boxing career may be over due to jaw injury complicationsJake Paul, a child star and YouTuber known for promoting his own boxing matches, may never fight again due to complications stemming from the broken jaw he suffered during a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Read more »

Jake Paul reveals he may never fight again after Anthony Joshua lossThe YouTube boxer suffered several brutal injuries during the bout with Joshua.

Read more »

Jimmy Fallon's Sarcastic Interaction with Max Verstappen Ignites Social MediaThe four-time champion's quick response had fans in stitches, with some even suggesting he should start doing The Office thing whenever he does interviews.

Read more »

Jimmy Savile abuse helpline keeps rapist behind bars in long fight for justiceHe evaded justice for decades before finally being locked up last year

Read more »