Jimmy Kimmel Unfazed by White House Backlash Over Melania Trump Joke Amid Assassination Plot

Jimmy Kimmel remains defiant after a controversial joke about First Lady Melania Trump sparked outrage from the White House, with insiders claiming he is unfazed by calls for his firing. The late-night host’s remark, which aired just before an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, has drawn condemnation from President Trump and his wife, who accused Kimmel of spreading hate. Despite the backlash, Kimmel’s team dismisses the criticism as hypocritical, while ABC and Disney stand by their star host as his contract nears its end.

Jimmy Kimmel has found himself at the center of another controversy after a joke about First Lady Melania Trump sparked outrage from the White House.

The late-night host, known for his sharp political satire, delivered a mock speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner where he quipped that Melania had 'the glow of an expectant widow.

' The remark aired just two days before an armed gunman attempted to storm the event, which authorities believe was an assassination plot targeting President Donald Trump and his cabinet. The timing of Kimmel’s joke has drawn fierce criticism from both the President and First Lady, who have called for ABC to fire him. Despite the backlash, insiders close to Kimmel claim he is unfazed by the demands, with one source stating, 'We don’t care.

' The host, who earns a reported $15 million annually, is said to be amused by the White House’s reaction, with his team dismissing the Trumps as 'thin-skinned' and 'real snowflakes. ' Kimmel was seen arriving at his show’s set in Los Angeles on Monday, appearing composed as he walked alongside his wife, Molly McNearney. The First Lady issued a statement condemning Kimmel as a 'coward' and urging ABC to take action, accusing him of spreading hate.

However, Kimmel’s camp argues that the joke was clearly satire and that the White House is hypocritical for demanding censorship while Trump himself frequently makes inflammatory remarks. A source close to Kimmel said, 'Trump says the most unhinged things about everyone, but the minute a joke is at his expense, he and his family lose their minds.

' The controversy comes amid broader tensions between Kimmel and the Trump administration, which has previously criticized the host for comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder, leading to a one-week suspension last September. Despite the pressure, ABC and Disney, the parent company of ABC, are reportedly standing by Kimmel. An insider revealed that both parties are focused on Kimmel’s contract, which expires in May 2027, and are unlikely to take action against him before then.

The source added that Kimmel emerged from his previous suspension with the belief that ABC would not interfere with his work, and this stance seems to hold true now. Both sides are expected to evaluate their relationship closer to the contract’s end, with a mutual parting of ways seen as the most likely outcome. Kimmel’s team believes that letting his contract run its course would allow him to exit gracefully while avoiding any public fallout for Disney.

Representatives for Kimmel, Disney, and ABC have not yet responded to requests for comment





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