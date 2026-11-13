Jingle All the Way Chorley Walk Sees Hundreds of Santas Fundraise for Derian House

Hundreds of Santas will march 15 miles from Chorley to Rivington Pike and back on Saturday, raising funds for Derian House Children's Hospice.

Hundreds of Santas are expected to take part in the tenth annual Jingle All the Way walk in Chorley on Saturday, marching 15 miles to the top of Rivington Pike and back again to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice. The event is organised by community ambassador Neil Hailwood, 50, from Chorley, and is expected to create a sea of red that can be seen for miles around the town.

The walk begins in Chorley, and Market Street will be closed between 8am and 10.30am on Saturday to help ensure a safe start. Organisers and local authorities have asked visitors and residents to plan ahead for the disruption.

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How the Jingle All the Way Walk Works

The Jingle All the Way walk is a 15-mile charity march that sells out months in advance and has raised over £100,000 for Derian House since it began. It has become a Christmas calendar staple in Chorley.

Neil Hailwood began fundraising for Derian House Children's Hospice in 2012, in memory of a friend's son who died at an early age. The event has grown bigger every year since then, building from a personal tribute into one of the largest festive fundraisers linked to the hospice.

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Last year's walk raised more than £40,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice and attracted the biggest turnout in the event's nine-year history. Registration has been arranged to move quickly, as only one person per booking needs to enter the theatre.

Derian House Relies on Public Fundraising

Derian House depends heavily on public fundraising to support more than 400 babies, children and young people. The hospice provides 24-hour care to families across its service area.

The hospice needs around £6 million a year to operate, and events like Jingle All the Way are considered vital to meeting that funding need. Every booking and donation helps sustain the care that Derian House provides.

A spokesperson for Derian House said the charity would love to see people come down and cheer on the Santas as they set off on their festive fundraising walk. The spokesperson also thanked the public for their patience and support.

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Visitor Guidance and Event Schedule This Saturday

Visitors should allow extra time to travel through Chorley town centre on Saturday, because Market Street closes from 8am to 10.30am. Anyone crossing the town centre during this period is advised to follow diversion signs or instructions from event marshals.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Chorley Silver Band during registration at the theatre, while a DJ will play at the starting point. The Rose and Crown on St Thomas's Road is also listed in the event details for visitors planning their day.