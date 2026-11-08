JJ Gabriel Reportedly Set for Real Madrid Move Despite Academy Doubts

JJ Gabriel has reportedly agreed a verbal deal to join Real Madrid, a risky step given the club's mixed youth record. Transfer planned for January.

JJ Gabriel, the 16-year-old Enfield-born prodigy, has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid on a long-term contract, subject to FIFA regulations on the transfer of minors. The move would take the teenager away from Manchester United, where he is currently registered with the academy, to the Spanish capital.

Gabriel informed Manchester United in September that he wanted to leave the club. Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich had all been chasing him, while United officials tried in vain to change his mind. Barcelona appeared to be winning the race after Gabriel spent weeks training in the city with a personal trainer, but Real Madrid have now reportedly pipped their arch-rivals to the signing.

Also read Real Madrid Secure Teen Talent JJ Gabriel with Bellingham's Help

Core Details of the Real Madrid Transfer Plan

Real Madrid intend to complete the deal in January. Gabriel is registered with Manchester United's academy until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, so the timing matters for both clubs.

Gabriel holds a European passport through both parents. According to the source, this allows him to exploit a Brexit loophole and join an overseas club in the next transfer window.

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Real Madrid Youth Record Raises Serious Doubts

Of the many youngsters brought to Real Madrid over the years, only a select few have become household names at the Bernabeu. Wins from the club's youth system are far easier to list than losses, particularly in recent times.

Casemiro played 15 matches for Madrid B after joining from Sao Paulo in 2013. He went on to anchor five Champions League triumphs before Manchester United paid a fee of more than €70m for him. Fede Valverde signed from Penarol for just €5m three years after Casemiro and now serves as club captain.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are the players Gabriel will look to for the most inspiration. Both signed after turning 18, from Flamengo and Santos respectively, for a combined fee of €90m. Neither spent long in the Castilla team, and by the 2021-22 season both were key men in the starting XI.

Vinicius and Rodrygo have amassed 13 trophies together, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. Vinicius has racked up 232 goal contributions in 387 appearances. Both players now face uncertain futures at Real Madrid, with the intense scrutiny of life at the Bernabeu having taken its toll on each of them in different ways.

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Stakeholder Views and What Comes Next for Gabriel

Gabriel's ability is not in doubt, but he would not be the first promising youngster to struggle with the weight of expectations at Real Madrid. Former television pundit Juni Calafat is widely credited as the mastermind behind the club's strategy of signing high-potential youngsters.

The Brazilian chief scout Juni Calafat is also responsible for helping Real Madrid beat rival clubs to Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, all of whom went straight into the first team and have justified their sizeable transfer fees. Calafat also brought Endrick and Franco Mastantuono to Madrid, but two of those signings have not worked out as hoped.

Endrick has started only nine games in all competitions since his arrival from Palmeiras in 2024. Franco Mastantuono made 11 appearances in his debut season, failed to impress, and is now on loan at Fiorentina.

Gabriel and his camp reportedly see a clear pathway to the first team at Real Madrid. The source describes that view as naive, given the club's history with young players, and notes that he would face more competition for minutes there than at any other suitor, including Manchester United.