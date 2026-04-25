JK Rowling Offers Legal Aid to Prisoner Assaulted by Transgender Inmate

JK Rowling has offered legal assistance to a female prisoner allegedly sexually assaulted by a transgender inmate at HMP Greenock in Scotland, sparking a debate about transgender prisoners in women's prisons.

JK Rowling has offered legal assistance to a female prisoner allegedly sexually assaulted by a transgender inmate at HMP Greenock in Scotland . The incident, which occurred in a women-only wing of the prison, has ignited a fierce debate surrounding the housing of transgender individuals in the female prison system.

Alexandra Stewart, formerly Alan Baker, has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. Stewart, who was convicted of murder in 2013 and transitioned gender after imprisonment, had been held at HMP Greenock as a woman since 2016. This has reportedly caused distress among other female inmates.

Rowling, a vocal advocate for sex-based rights, has offered support through a legal aid fund managed by her organization, jkrwf.org, stating the Scottish government is responsible for the assault and highlighting the Supreme Court’s ruling on single-sex spaces. The controversy extends beyond the immediate case, touching upon broader policy issues and differing viewpoints on transgender rights.

For Women Scotland (FWS), a sex-based rights campaign group, has condemned the practice of housing transgender women in female prisons, arguing it poses a significant risk to female prisoners and represents a dangerous experiment. Susan Smith, a director of FWS, expressed hope that this incident would prompt prison authorities and the government to reconsider their policies.

Conversely, Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, maintains that transgender inmates should be assessed on a case-by-case basis and allowed to be housed in women’s prisons, emphasizing the importance of compassion and the right to privacy. This incident echoes previous public outcry in 2023 regarding Isla Bryson, a transgender double rapist initially placed in a female prison. The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) and the Scottish Government have declined to comment further due to ongoing proceedings.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrest and stated a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The Crown Office has yet to receive the report. The case raises critical questions about balancing the rights and safety of all prisoners, the interpretation of gender identity in the context of incarceration, and the implementation of policies regarding transgender individuals within the criminal justice system.

Rowling’s involvement and the strong reactions from both sides of the debate underscore the sensitivity and complexity of this issue. The incident has reignited calls for a thorough review of prison policies and a clearer legal framework governing the placement of transgender inmates, aiming to ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals within the prison system. The focus now shifts to the legal proceedings and the potential for policy changes in response to this deeply concerning event





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JK Rowling Transgender Prison Sexual Assault Scotland HMP Greenock

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