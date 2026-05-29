Jo Ann Harris, 1970s Screen Siren, Looks Unrecognizable at 77

Jo Ann Harris, a 1970s screen siren, looks unrecognizable at 77. The actress, who starred in The Beguiled alongside Clint Eastwood in 1971, has barely aged a day.

Jo Ann Harris , a 1970s screen siren, looks unrecognizable at 77. The actress, who starred in The Beguiled alongside Clint Eastwood in 1971, has barely aged a day.

Harris, who was just 20 at the time of the film, appeared to have barely aged a day as she ran errands in a simple maroon top and white trousers. Her on-screen chemistry with Eastwood, who was 40 and married, sparked long-running romance rumors. Harris' Hollywood career continued to flourish throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, with guest roles on popular series including Adam-12, Dragnet, and Gunsmoke.

She began acting as a teenager, landing her first role in the 1967 drama series Run for Your Life opposite Ben Gazzara at just 18 years old. Harris' film work also gained momentum during this period, with roles in Maryjane, The Gay Deceivers, and Act of Vengeance. She later appeared as a panelist on Match Game '77 and held a co-starring role in the short-lived 1977 series Most Wanted alongside Robert Stack.

Expanding into voice work, Harris portrayed Tina in the 1973 Hanna-Barbera animated series Goober and the Ghost Chasers, and later contributed to Oliver & Company and The Simpsons. In later years, she returned to television with appearances on Tracey Ullman's State of the Union, playing Candy Cantwell and Terri across eight episodes between 2008 and 2010





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