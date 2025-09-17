Jo Frost Explains Why Toddlers Need 12 Hours of Sleep

Supernanny Jo Frost stresses the importance of a full 12 hours of sleep for toddlers, emphasizing its impact on their brain development, physical health, and emotional well-being.

Parenting expert Jo Frost , famous for her reality TV show Supernanny , has emphasized the importance of 12 hours of sleep for toddlers. Jo, who frequently offers parenting advice to her vast social media following, took to Instagram to explain her reasoning. She stated: 'Want to set your kids up for success? Parents, wake up and listen to this. Your toddlers, they need their 40 winks and I don't mean a cheeky nap. I mean a full 12 hours of solid good sleep.

'\ Frost further explained the significance of this sleep duration, stating, 'Why you might ask? Because while they're dreaming of dinosaurs and snack time, their little brains are growing. Their bodies are repairing and their emotions are recharging like a phone at 1%. Without it, you're going to get meltdowns over the wrong sippy cup, a refusal to wear socks and Olympic level tantrums at bedtime.\ So yes, bedtime does matter. Not just for them, but for you too. 12 hours isn't spoiling them, it is actually setting them up for success.' The National Health Service (NHS) website also provides guidance for parents struggling with the sleep patterns of children under five. Their recommendations include establishing a calming bedtime routine, offering a light snack before bed, addressing fears of the dark, limiting screen time before sleep, and minimizing interaction if the child wakes during the night. Parents can find more detailed information on the NHS website





