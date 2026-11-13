Jo Whiley Says Russell Brand Message Makes Her Shudder After Rape Convictions

Jo Whiley says a message from Russell Brand calling her a MILF makes her shudder, after he was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Radio presenter Jo Whiley has revealed that a message Russell Brand wrote to her, calling her a MILF, makes her shudder following his rape and sexual assault convictions. Whiley, 61, spoke about the disgraced comedian on the Dig It podcast, which she co-hosts with Zoe Ball. Brand, 51, was found guilty of attacking four women during the height of his fame and was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday.

On the podcast, which was recorded on Thursday, Whiley said she cried for his victims when the verdict was announced. The two presenters described the case as harrowing. The discussion came days after the sentencing, as listeners continued to react to the trial and its outcome.

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Brand Message Recalled on Dig It Podcast

Jo Whiley said a note Russell Brand wrote in her show book now makes her feel uneasy every time she sees it. Celebrities who appear on her show sign the book, and Brand previously wrote that she was a MILF.

The acronym stands for Mother I'd Like to F***, and refers to an attractive older woman with children. Whiley said the word was on the page of her bookshelf and that she kept looking at it, describing it as burning a hole in her bookshelf. She said she was considering tearing the page out and burning it.

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Whiley said the message was what she had expected when she first met him. She said it made her shudder, and viewers have praised her for calling the message creepy and for addressing the subject openly on the podcast.

Presenters Describe Emotional Reaction to Verdict

Jo Whiley said she cried alongside her daughter Coco, 18, when she learned of the verdict. She described the result as seismic and said it felt extraordinarily important to women who have experienced abuse.

Whiley said the reaction reflected empathy among women and men alike, and that it showed an understanding of the effect such behaviour has had on generations of women. She said the case was for every woman who has been abused, whether sexually or domestically.

Zoe Ball, 55, said she found the case so harrowing that she believed everyone had felt horror and upset. She said the eventual result brought a sense of relief that something significant had finally happened that she hoped would help women. Ball said the detail of the cross-examination the women endured from the defence was what struck her most during the trial.

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Court Findings and Next Steps in the Case

Brand was found guilty on November 5 after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women. The jury acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan condemned Brand's staggering arrogance. The judge said his growing fame had been accompanied by a belief that he could behave as he pleased. Brand's wife Laura was present in court when he was jailed, and the judge acknowledged the impact the imprisonment would have on their children, telling Brand that the loss of their father's presence was a consequence of his own serious offending.

Brand must serve two-thirds of his sentence before he becomes eligible for release, and he will remain on the sex offenders' register for life. Police have also confirmed that Brand remains under investigation over two further allegations of rape.