Jo Wood Celebrates Audiobook Launch of Her Empowering Break-Up Novel, The Resurrection of Flo

Jo Wood marks the audiobook release of her debut novel, The Resurrection of Flo, a semi-autobiographical story about a woman's journey of self-discovery after divorce. The event also highlighted her curated 'Break Up Box' designed for self-care and healing.

Jo Wood recently celebrated the audiobook release of her novel, The Resurrection of Flo, surrounded by loved ones at Fitzrovia Studios. The book, first published in 2025, chronicles the journey of Flo, a former actress who, after a tumultuous divorce, embarks on a path of self-discovery in her fifties.

Jo, 71, ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 78, admitted to initially finding the X-rated nature of the break-up novel challenging to write. She confessed that she enlisted a friend, Vin, to help, but his initial draft was far too explicit for her to publish. She recounted, 'I asked my friend Vin to write it for me, about two years before I finished it. Well, he said 'let me write it for you, Jo'. So I gave him all my notes and bits and pieces and after a year, he gave me eight chapters and I sat down and read it... It was so crude, I couldn't believe it. I said 'Vin, I can't put my name to this. It's really naughty. Way worse than it ended up being.''

This experience, however, unexpectedly provided her with the confidence to tackle the writing herself, stating, 'So then I felt fine to do what I was going to do. That gave me the courage to write it myself.' Wood looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit, complemented by her signature black eyeliner and platform heels.

The Resurrection of Flo, her debut novel, has also inspired the creation of Flo's Break Up Box, a curated self-care gift designed for individuals navigating heartbreak or seeking personal restoration. This thoughtfully assembled box contains ten items, including a silk pillowcase, a sex toy, luxurious cashmere socks from House of Cheviot, a bottle of APRÈS PROVENCE Rosé, and an AJA Botanicals candle, among other comforting and empowering essentials.

Wood expressed her enthusiasm for bringing the audiobook to life, noting, 'I loved bringing The Resurrection of Flo to life as an audiobook and seeing the world expand beyond the page in a new way. Giving Flo a voice felt like a natural next step, and The Break Up Box grew from that same idea. It was a way of extending Flo’s spirit into something tangible, something comforting and uplifting for anyone going through heartbreak, healing after a breakup, or simply in need of a little pick-me-up.' Wood was married to Ronnie Wood from 1985 until their separation in 2011, a split largely attributed to Ronnie's infidelity with an 18-year-old waitress in 2008.

The novel itself is described as 'sexy and shocking,' mirroring Wood's personal journey of recovery following her divorce. It delves into themes of resilience, female empowerment, and the rediscovery of joy after a long-term marriage. Jo was joined at the event by her son Jamie Wood and grandson Charlie Wood, where guests enjoyed a selection of beverages including Apres Provence Rose Wine, Jukes' non-alcoholic wine, and OMOSS sea moss drinks.

The celebration underscored the emotional resonance and therapeutic potential of Wood's creative work, offering solace and empowerment to those experiencing similar life transitions





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