Joan Collins and Celia Imrie look youthful at The Casting Directors' Luncheon

Joan Collins and Celia Imrie looked incredibly youthful as they attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London. The pair put on a chic display as they posed up a storm at the event hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo on Friday.

Celia Imrie and Joan Collins looked incredibly youthful as they attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London. The pair put on a chic display as they posed up a storm at the event hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo on Friday.

For the occasion, Joan, 93, wowed in a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket. She teamed her stylish look with black-and-white pumps, a chunky necklace and a white straw hat.

Meanwhile, Celia, 73, looked equally as stunning in a black-and-white suit, teamed with white trainers. Also at the event were Marisa Berenson, Tom Sturridge, Lucinda Syson, and James Norton. This year also marks M&S' biggest ever range of Rose, and with the weather hotting up and the bank holiday weekend ahead, M&S is forecasting a pink Summer, selling a bottle of rosé every 2 seconds during peak period.

M&S winemaker Belinda Kleinig says, 'This summer, M&S is helping everyone find their perfect shade of pink, with a stunning selection of rosé wines...

'New wine on the block is our Lisboa Bonita Rosé from sunny Portugal - fresh and elegant, it's made for easy sipping... 'For picnics and summer parties, our brilliant-value Italian Rosato pouch is perfect for sharing. Whatever summer brings, you can always rely on a glass of sunshine when you have a rosé in your hand. Cheers!

Joan Collins recently attended the M&S rosé launch with her husband Percy Gibson, where she announced that 'rosé season has arrived.

' Speaking about the wine, Joan said 'Rosé season has arrived, though I've never been one to need permission to pour a glass... 'Who needs the South of France when you can simply glide into your local M&S Foodhall and find the finest rosé right there? You don't need a Riviera postcode, just impeccable taste… preferably chilled.

' Joan oozed elegance in the pink jacket and dress combo, on which she upped the glam with a dazzling diamond brooch in the shape of a bow. She was flaunting her age-defying complexion while preening and pouting and looking from underneath her glasses in seductive style. Celia Imrie, 73, looked stunning in a black-and-white suit, teamed with white trainers. Joan, 93, wowed in a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket.

Also at the event was James Norton, Roger Charteris and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas appeared in high spirits. Joely Richardson cut an elegant figure, Archie Renaux looked dapper for the occasion, Liza Marshall stunned in a silver top and black A-line skirt, and Mark Strong was also at the starry event. Joan recently spoke out against weight-loss drugs, saying she would 'never dream' of using them because of the 'disastrous' effects on people's looks.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: 'I don't believe in needles and things. I've never had Botox or anything in my face. On Ozempic, she added: 'I'd never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces.

'I think if you're going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life. You don't want to live on a celery stick.





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