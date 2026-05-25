Joan Collins Reveals Secret to Her 93-Year-Old Youthful Looks

Dame Joan Collins has revealed how she has maintained her incredibly youthful looks for 45 years, attributing her longevity to good genetics, her mother's exceptional care, and her own healthy lifestyle. In a new interview, the 93-year-old Hollywood star talked about her approach to health, wellness, and mental wellbeing.

Dame Joan Collins has revealed that she has maintained her incredibly youthful looks for 45 years by prioritizing healthy living and good genetics . She attributes her longevity to the favourable genetics she inherited from her parents, her mother's exceptional care, and her own efforts to eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep.

The 93-year-old Hollywood star also credits her mental wellbeing with being 'perfect', thanks to her happy childhood and prioritizing her loved ones. She emphasizes that health and fitness is something that requires constant maintenance and warns that any bout of serious illness or injury could derail everything. Despite being approached to get plastic surgery, Joan has always been resolute in her unwillingness to go under the knife





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Joan Collins Youthful Looks Healthy Living Good Genetics Mental Wellbeing

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