Joan Crawford vs Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Feuds and Rivalry

Joan Crawford and Marilyn Monroe had a contentious relationship, with Crawford often criticizing Monroe's sex appeal and Monroe retaliating with a classy yet subtle response.

Joan Crawford is one of the finest stars to ever light up the silver screen, but her catty Hollywood feuds have at times eclipsed her iconic filmography.

Her most notable rivalry was of course with fellow actress Bette Davis, although some could argue that her contentious relationship with adopted daughter Christina Crawford (which was dramatized in Faye Dunaway's career-killing classic Mommie Dearest) takes the cake. What many people forget is that Crawford also had it out for the much younger Marilyn Monroe, who was seen as a successor to Crawford's old school class of silent era starlets.

According to actress Mamie Van Doren, Crawford was less than impressed when she encountered Monroe at the 1953 Photoplay Awards, where the ingenue received The New Star Award. Recalling the awkward moment in her new memoir You Thought I Was Dead, Van Doren wrote, 'Marilyn was cavorting on stage that night in a skintight gold lame gown, while Crawford watched in disgust, drinking herself into a stupor.

' Monroe biographer Donald Spoto shared extra details about the aftermath of that night, according to Entertainment Weekly. Joan Crawford was less than impressed with Marilyn Monroe's brand of brash sex appeal according to a new memoir from actress Mamie Van Doren 'With one little twist of her derriere, Marilyn Monroe stole the show,' he wrote.

'After Marilyn, every other girl appeared dull by contrast,' Spoto continued, adding that both Crawford and actress Lana Turner only received 'casual attention' once Monroe entered the room. After being upstaged, Crawford then summoned her favorite gossip columnist Bob Thomas and publicly denounced Monroe's attention-grabbing antics in a cruel move.

'It was like a burlesque show. The audience yelled and shouted, and Jerry Lewis got up on the table and whistled,' Crawford said.

'But those of us in the industry just shuddered... Sex plays a tremendously important part in every person’s life. People are interested in it, intrigued with it. But they don’t like to see it flaunted in their faces,' she continued.

'The publicity has gone too far. She is making the mistake of believing her publicity. Someone should make her see the light.

' Then, in her most cutting remark, Crawford said, 'She should be told that the public likes provocative feminine personalities; but it also likes to know that underneath it all, the actresses are ladies. ' Not willing to take Crawford's comment lying down, Monroe issued a cleverly crafted response that was classy on the surface, but managed to subtly paint Crawford as jealous and somewhat irrational.

Monroe burst onto the scene in the early '50s and became an overnight sex symbol, which left many other Hollywood actresses seething Crawford was apparently 'disgusted' by Monroe's plunging gold dress at the 1953 Photoplay Awards, where she won The New Star Award. Although I don’t know Miss Crawford very well, she was a symbol to me of kindness and understanding to those who need help, Monroe purred.

Although I don’t know Miss Crawford very well, she was a symbol to me of kindness and understanding to those who need help, Monroe purred. Although I don’t know Miss Crawford very well, she was a symbol to me of kindness and understanding to those who need help, Monroe purred





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Joan Crawford Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Feuds Rivalry Silent Era Starlets Bette Davis Christina Crawford Mommie Dearest Photoplay Awards New Star Award Mamie Van Doren Donald Spoto Bob Thomas Burlesque Show Sex Appeal Kindness And Understanding Provervative Feminine Personalities Ladies

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