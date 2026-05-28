Joan Cusack Makes Triumphant Return to Red Carpet for Toy Story Premiere After 11-Year hiatus

Veteran actress and two-time Oscar nominee Joan Cusack made a rare public appearance at the London premiere of the new Pixar film, reprising her iconic role as Jessie alongside her husband of 30 years. The 63-year-old star has been focusing on her gift shop in Chicago and raising her two sons since stepping away from the spotlight.

Joan Cusack made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the age of 63, attending the London premiere of the new Pixar film. This marked a rare public appearance for the actress, whose last red carpet moment was at the 2015 Emmy Award s, and whose last onscreen role was seven years ago.

She was accompanied by her husband of 30 years, Richard Burke, who looked dapper in a white button-up shirt, gray trousers, and a black blazer. Cusack, a two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner, reprised her iconic voice role as Jessie the cowgirl in the upcoming Toy Story installment. The film's storyline reportedly gives Woody a break and allows Jessie to emerge as a leader among the toys.

Beyond her acting career, Cusack has been busy running a gift shop in Chicago since 2011 and raising her two sons, Miles and Dylan, away from the spotlight. The event also featured other celebrities, including Aryna Sabalenka, who turned up the heat in sizzling new photos while revealing her upcoming wedding location; Jami Gertz, who rose to fame in the 1980s with roles in films like 'Crossroads,' 'Less Than Zero,' and 'The Lost Boys'; Christina Aguilera, who attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles with her fiancé Matthew Rutler; and the high-profile couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making their debut at a glamorous event.

The London premiere highlighted not only the return of a beloved actress but also the enduring appeal of the Toy Story franchise, which continues to blend heartfelt storytelling with cutting-edge animation. Joan Cusack's decision to step back from the spotlight for many years, focusing on family and her business, made her appearance particularly noteworthy for fans and industry observers alike





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