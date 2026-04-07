Joanna Lumley's Car Targeted in Attempted Theft: Residents Decry Rising Crime in South London

Actress Joanna Lumley was targeted in an attempted car theft in South London, sparking concerns among wealthy residents about a surge in crime in the area. The incident, where an 'Eastern European gang' tried to steal her car, is part of a series of reported offenses including break-ins and muggings, leading to calls for increased security.

Wealthy residents of a south London street, home to actress Joanna Lumley , are expressing growing concerns over a surge in crime, following an attempted car theft targeting the Absolutely Fabulous star. The incident, which occurred in Stockwell , saw a group of men, reportedly described as an Eastern European gang, attempting to steal Ms. Lumley's car in the middle of the night.

The attempted theft was thwarted when the car's engine failed to start and the gang, confronted by the actress and her husband, British composer Stephen Barlow, along with other residents, fled the scene. The residents have reported a series of other criminal activities, including break-ins, muggings, and thefts, creating a climate of fear and insecurity in the affluent neighborhood, where houses can sell for up to £3.25 million. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of combating crime and maintaining safety in the area. \The attempted theft unfolded when Ms. Lumley, 79, was alerted by her car alarm and discovered the gang trying to break into her vehicle. She bravely confronted the men in her dressing gown, while her husband was allegedly threatened with an iron bar. Neighbors reported hearing the sound of revving motorbikes as the perpetrators attempted to start the car. The failure of the engine proved to be their undoing, prompting their hasty retreat. The incident is not isolated, according to residents. The attempted theft of Ms. Lumley's car is just the latest in a series of incidents, including break-ins, car vandalism, and the snatching of mobile phones by individuals on mopeds. One resident recalled multiple break-ins within a short period, while others recounted muggings and even a knife-point robbery. Even the local convent has been targeted, with their nativity scene and Christmas lights stolen on New Year's Eve. The residents are calling for increased security measures, such as CCTV cameras, to deter crime and protect their homes and belongings. They expressed frustration with the perceived lack of action from authorities, saying that repeated requests for security enhancements have been ignored. The residents described a lack of support and resources for the police force in their area. \Several residents have shared their experiences of living in the area, painting a picture of a neighborhood struggling with persistent crime. One resident, who has lived in the area for four decades, described the situation as 'the same old, same old', indicating that such criminal activity has been ongoing for many years. She and other neighbors have reported that incidents frequently occur at nightfall, when it gets darker. They believe the same individuals may be responsible for the recurring crimes, creating a sense of vulnerability and fear. Concerns have been raised about the police's ability to effectively tackle the problem, with one resident stating that the police are powerless to do anything. Others voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of police presence and resources, pointing to a need for more support from both the government and the community. The Metropolitan Police have responded to the incident, stating that they are investigating a series of car thefts in Lambeth and that tackling vehicle crime is a priority. They also noted that overall vehicle crime across London is down by almost 15 percent compared to the previous year. Joanna Lumley has declined to comment on the incident





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Joanna Lumley Car Theft Crime South London Stockwell

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