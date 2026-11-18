Joanna Page reveals the hilarious moment she slapped Matthew Horne during a Doctor Who filming scene, describing the loud crack and their subsequent laughter on set.

Joanna Page has revealed the behind-the-scenes story behind a memorable physical comedy moment from the final episode of Doctor Who, where she delivered a powerful slap to co-star Matthew Horne. The actor, aged 49, shared the anecdote from her time filming the hit BBC series, which was created by James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Behind The Scenes Of The Famous Slap

Page recalled the specific preparation required for a bedroom scene involving her character's dominatrix alter-ego. She explained that James Corden instructed her to slap Matthew Horne on the buttocks during one of the takes. He advised her not to warn him beforehand to capture a genuine reaction from the other actors on set.

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The actress described the physical impact of the strike as incredibly loud, comparing the sound to a gunshot or a sharp crack. She noted that the force of the slap was so intense that it caused the entire cast and crew to burst into laughter immediately after the scene concluded. This spontaneous moment of humor occurred during a take that was meant to be serious.

Set Atmosphere And Public Attention

The filming of this particular scene coincided with a busy day on the BBC set, which featured numerous visitors. Page mentioned that many people were present to watch her shoot the sexy bedroom sequence, adding an extra layer of pressure to the performance. She described the experience of pretending to be a dominant character in front of a public audience as both challenging and amusing.

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Despite the presence of spectators and the intensity of the scene, Page stated that the overall experience was genuinely enjoyable. She found the process of embodying a different persona to be fun, even though it required a departure from her usual demeanor. The day served as a memorable highlight in her career, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the production team.

Podcast Discussions And Stage Memories

The actress originally recounted this story on her podcast, Lush!, where she discussed the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the show. She also reflected on other aspects of her career, including her time in the West End. Page shared memories of performing in Guys and Dolls, where she interacted with the late Patrick Swayze.

She described Swayze as a lovely person, joking that she had taken him out for dinner during rehearsals. Page also opened up about her experiences with kissing scenes, admitting that she finds them difficult to act in. She often worries that audiences at home might interpret the on-screen intimacy as a reflection of her real-life behavior.

Professional Conduct And Set Dynamics

In addition to the humorous anecdotes, Page touched upon the importance of professional conduct on set. She recalled an incident where a co-star engaged in inappropriate behavior by whispering uncomfortable things before takes. She noted that such actions were not addressed by the production team at the time, highlighting the need for better standards in workplace environments.

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The discussion also included comments from other cast members, such as Sweeney, who reminisced about her stage experiences. The group shared stories that ranged from the lighthearted to the more serious, providing a comprehensive look at the various emotions and challenges faced by actors. These conversations underscored the complex nature of collaborative artistic endeavors.