Joanne Lea receives a two-year sentence for child cruelty after her infant son Allister Jack Von Lea dies with cocaine in his system following a night of erratic behavior.

Joanne Lea, a 34-year-old mother from Whitworth, has been sentenced to two years in jail after admitting to the cruelty of her infant son, Allister Jack Von Lea, who died in the early hours of August 9, 2022. Preston Crown Court heard that just hours before the baby was found dead, Lea sent a disturbing video to the child's father showing a satanic symbol painted in blood on Allister's head. The court established that while the cause of death could not be definitively proven, toxicology reports confirmed the presence of cocaine in the infant's system, which had been ingested through breast milk from his intoxicated mother.

Timeline of Events Before Death

The sequence of tragic events began on August 8, 2022, with Lea sending a video to the baby's father at 4:50 pm. This footage displayed an inverted cross and included references to Satan and blood. Although Lea later attempted to characterize the image as a joke related to family members refusing to baptize Allister, the court viewed the act as deliberate degradation. She claimed the symbolism was meant to mock the baptism refusal, yet Judge Robert Altham noted that young babies are not playthings to be humiliated for adult entertainment.

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Lea's behavior deteriorated throughout the afternoon and evening of August 8. She was seen on CCTV going to and from a black Volkswagen Golf parked outside her home in Padiham. She was later recorded driving the vehicle with a flat tire while clearly intoxicated. At 8:50 pm, she sent a message stating she was feeling down and intended to drink a bottle of wine. Her communications to both her mother and the baby's father subsequently descended into incoherent gibberish, serving as clear evidence of her intoxicated state.

Emergency services were called to the family home in Padiham at 3:03 am on August 9. Upon arrival, they discovered Lea's mother attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the lifeless baby after her daughter had called her to the scene. Allister was immediately rushed to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The timing of these events placed the infant's death in the very early hours of August 9, 2022.

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Stakeholder Positions and Court Findings

Prosecutor Beth Pilling presented evidence to Preston Crown Court detailing Lea's erratic conduct throughout August 8, 2022. CCTV footage captured Lea parking outside her residence and later driving the black Volkswagen Golf with a flat tire while visibly impaired. A group of local youths observed the baby left alone in the car on a hot day for approximately two hours. When questioned about the infant, Lea claimed the child was hungry, but the teenagers noted her slurred speech and strange behavior, suggesting she was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Lea's defense was undermined by a series of lies and shifting accounts. She initially suggested that Allister's milk might have been tampered with or blamed a friend for a bag of cocaine found at her house. However, when confronted with irrefutable CCTV evidence of her intoxicated state in the vehicle, she admitted she "must have been a mess." Judge Robert Altham criticized her persistent attempts to minimize her conduct and blame others, stating that her changing narratives demonstrated an unwillingness to accept responsibility for her criminal neglect.

During the trial, Judge Altham emphasized the severity of Lea's actions, describing them as deliberate degradation. He remarked that even if the satanic symbol was intended as a joke, it represented a profound humiliation of the child. He acknowledged the tragedy of her own loss but stressed that Allister must have died a lonely, miserable, and distressed. The judge noted that Lea showed limited capacity to see anyone's difficulties other than her own, highlighting a complete failure in her maternal duties.

Medical Evidence and Long-Term Impact

A Home Office post-mortem examination was unable to determine the specific cause of Allister Jack Von Lea's death. However, toxicology reports from both the mother and the child revealed the presence of cocaine and its by-products, along with pregabalin. These substances had been ingested by the infant through breast milk. The medical experts noted that while the levels were consistent with recreational use by the mother, the effects on young children are unpredictable. Furthermore, intoxication significantly increases the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

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Lea, who resides at Massey Croft in Whitworth, pleaded guilty to assaulting, ill-treating, and abandoning or neglecting a child so as to cause unnecessary suffering. Her defense counsel, Emma Kehoe, highlighted that Lea had previously supported her newborn when he was admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care with suspected sepsis. Medical notes indicated that despite the difficult start, the baby was well-nourished, gaining weight, and up to date with his vaccinations. Lea had breastfed him, believing it to be the best option, and claimed she tried to minimize risks by taking medication after feeds.

In addition to the child cruelty sentence, Lea has since been convicted of driving while unfit through drink and drugs. The combination of her criminal convictions and the tragic loss of her son marks a significant conclusion to the case heard at Preston Crown Court. The judge noted that he was not sentencing Lea for directly causing Allister's death due to the inability to ascertain a precise cause, but rather for the extreme neglect and cruelty that characterized her care of the infant in the days leading up to his death.