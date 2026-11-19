Joanne Young, drugged and raped by her husband over 13 years, and her daughter Alex have called for changes to consent law after four men were convicted of sexual offences against her.

Joanne Young and her daughter Alex have called for changes to the law on consent after four men were convicted of sexual offences against her.

Jury Convicts Four Men

Philip Young, 50, drugged and abused his wife over a 13-year period and advertised her for sex online without her knowledge. On Thursday, a jury at Winchester Crown Court found the four men guilty. Prosecutors said the trial was the first of its kind in England. The case has sparked calls for the government to ensure defendants cannot use third-party consent as a defence in rape trials of this nature.

Also read Police Seek Seventh Suspect in Joanne Young Drug-Facilitated Rape Case

Alex Young said it has been 23 years since the law was last updated. In a post on LinkedIn, she said society has progressed and crime has progressed, so why has the law not progressed with it. She said it is unacceptable that someone's partner can consent for them and that this can be used as an argument in a court of law.

Her calls echo those made by her mother, who spoke on the steps of Winchester Crown Court after the trial. Joanne Young said no one should be able to give consent on your behalf. She urged the government to look at this as a priority so that women are properly protected in future. Joanne Young said the abuse has cost me my life as I knew it.

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Joanne Young Speaks Out

She said knowing what happened to her without her knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process. She said the person she trusted most in the world betrayed her in the most horrific way. She said it was terrifying that such abuse could have happened. She said she now never feels completely safe and that while it can be hard for her to leave the house, the abuse showed her that home offered no protection either.

Joanne Young said the convictions were a relief not just for her and her family, but for what this means for other women in the future. She said she is determined that the choices of those who abused her will not define her and that she will use her experience to try to help others. She told anyone who has recognised their own experience that they are not alone and there are people who will believe them.

She said support is available and refuges can offer a place of safety. She said what is happening to you is not your fault. Addressing everyone else, she said please speak out about violence against women and girls. She said this abuse thrives in secrecy, so it is important for both men and women to recognise it as an issue and take action where possible.

She said silence is not an option if we are serious about preventing abuse. Philip Young, whose most recent address was in Enfield, north London, admitted 56 charges at an earlier court hearing. These were 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

He served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor between 2007 and 2010. Police discovered he had taken 480 intimate images and videos of his wife on 200 occasions and posted images online on at least 500 occasions, with the vast majority taken at the family home. The four other men he recruited to abuse Joanne at their Swindon home were found guilty of similar attacks.

Norman Macksoni, 48, and Richard Wilkins, 62, were each found guilty of one count of rape. Wilkins was also found guilty of one count of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of sexual assault by penetration. Mohammed Hassan, 38, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching.

Defendants and Charges

A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street in Somerset, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape at an earlier court hearing in February. Philip Young used websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to invite men to their home without his wife's knowledge.

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During the trial, the prosecution stated that the four men, who were all strangers to each other, failed to seek consent from Joanne Young before they engaged in sexual activity with her. The defendants claimed they had been duped by Philip Young and believed she was consenting. The Sexual Offences Act 2003 states that a person consents if he agrees by choice, and has the freedom and capacity to make that choice.

Former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls Jess Phillips told LBC she did not believe it would be the last case of its kind unless changes were made. Phillips said the ability of these men to find each other on websites that anyone could log on to means these cases are going to keep coming.

She said the state needs to make sure its online safety laws and regulations are strong enough to stop this from ever being able to happen. She said every single one of the websites listed in this case should be called on today to answer the questions, can you guarantee this is not happening today.

Phillips said there was absolutely a case for making it an offence to advertise another person for sex online and that exploitation of adults occurs all across the internet with very little regulation on the safety or the certainty of consent. The Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Dame Nicole Jacobs, has also called for the case to be a turning point.

Legal Reform Demands

She said ultimately this case again highlights that we need to stop treating drug-facilitated sexual abuse as an isolated incident and recognise it for the form of horrific domestic abuse that it is. Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, was found guilty of one count of sexual touching. Judge Mr Justice Saini praised Joanne Young's bravery as he remanded the four men into custody ahead of sentencing on December 21 and 22. Police said that for more than a decade, Jo was drugged and raped in her family home by her husband, in the one place where she should have felt safest.

Police said the offending was not a single act, but a sustained pattern of abuse, coercion and control, through which Young exercised power over her and facilitated the abuse by others. Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity.