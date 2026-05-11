Joao Cancelo Accuses Al-Hilal of Failing to Keep Promises, Reveals Lack of Transparency

Joao Cancelo, a Portuguese full-back, sensationally hit out at Al-Hilal, accusing the Saudi Pro League side of failing to keep their promises during his brief stint in the Middle East. Cancelo claims he was intentionally misled about his future in the squad and his time at Al-Hilal was cut short by a lack of transparency from the club’s hierarchy.

Joao Cancelo sensationally hit out at Al-Hilal , accusing the Saudi Pro League side of failing to keep their promises during his brief stint in the Middle East.

The Portuguese full-back, fresh off winning the Spanish league title with Barcelona, claims he was misled regarding his squad status before making the move back to Europe. Fresh from celebrating Barcelona’s 2025-26 La Liga title triumph, Cancelo lifted the lid on his acrimonious departure from Al-Hilal. The former Manchester City defender arrived in Saudi Arabia as a marquee signing, but his time there was cut short by a lack of transparency from the club’s hierarchy.

Cancelo has now claimed that he was intentionally misled about his future in the squad. While Cancelo has revitalised his career since his loan move to Catalonia, his professional future is complicated. Al-Hilal, despite leaving him out of their sporting project last year, are reportedly unwilling to let the defender leave for free and have slapped a €15 million price tag on his head. The 'foreign-player quota' dilemma that led to his initial exclusion remains a hurdle.

However, Cancelo’s insistence that he holds no grudges suggests a potential, if unlikely, reintegration into the Al-Hilal squad should a permanent transfer fail to materialise. For Barcelona, the preference is to keep the defender, but only if he arrives as a free agent - a scenario currently at odds with the Saudi club’s financial demands. Cancelo has found a new lease of life under the guidance of Hansi Flick.

The German tactician has managed to extract the best from the versatile defender, who has become a foundational piece of the Blaugrana’s tactical setup. His ability to occupy both flanks and drift into midfield has provided Barcelona with the tactical flexibility required to clinch the domestic title. By being crowned a La Liga champion, the 31-year-old Cancelo has now secured league titles in four of Europe’s top five leagues.

He previously lifted the Premier League three times with Manchester City, as well as the Serie A title with Juventus, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and most recently La Liga with Barcelona





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joao Cancelo Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Portuguese Full-Back Spanish League Title Barcelona La Liga German Tactician Hansi Flick Tactical Flexibility Domestic Title League Titles Premier League Serie A Title Bundesliga La Liga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Darwin Nunez on the brink of Premier League return, contract terminated with Al HilalDarwin Nunez, the Uruguayan striker, is on the verge of a new career move, with his contract terminated with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. He will be available on a free transfer for the coming season, with both Newcastle United and Chelsea FC reportedly monitoring his situation.

Read more »

Vinicius Junior and João Cancelo's Controversial Moments in El ClásicoThe Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona ended in a 2-0 defeat for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior was booed and provoked, raising his hands towards the stands and forming the number 15 with his fingers. João Cancelo became the first player to win a league title in four of Europe's top five leagues, but he cannot match Robert Lewandowski's trophy haul.

Read more »

With a bold gesture, Vinicius Junior provoked FC Barcelona fans in El Clásico-João Cancelo made football historyDuring the Clásico, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to the newly crowned champions FC Barcelona, Vinicius Junior was drawn into a provocation.

Read more »

Joao Cancelo becomes first footballer ever to achieve incredible feat after Barcelona's La Liga title successJoao Cancelo has written his name into the history books following Barcelona’s clinical 2-0 victory over Real Madrid to secure the La Liga title. While the Blaugrana celebrated domestic dominance at the Camp Nou, the Portuguese defender reached a milestone that has eluded the greatest icons of the game.

Read more »