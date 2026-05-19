Joao Pedro named as Chelsea Player of the Year by Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill has named Joao Pedro as his pick for Chelsea Player of the Year, considering his standout performance during the 2025-26 campaign. Pedro, with 30 goals for Brighton, was transferred to Stamford Bridge and has boosted the squad. He was initially under the managerial guidance of Enzo Maresca before Calum McFarlane filled an interim post.

The 2025-26 campaign has been a testing one for Chelsea , but who deserves to see their contribution recognised as the club’s Player of the Year?

Former Blues defender Gary Cahill has made his pick during an exclusive interview with GOAL, choosing Joao Pedro as his selection. Pedro, on the back of his £60 million ($80m) transfer to Stamford Bridge, is considered to have outperformed Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez this season. Pedro was snapped up by Chelsea during the summer of 2025 and immediately added to a squad that went on to a dream start to his time with the Blues.

However, Enzo Maresca was relieved of his managerial duties at the start of 2026, and Liam Rosenior followed as Chelsea boss before Calum McFarlane guided the Blues to the 2026 FA Cup final





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