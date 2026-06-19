Joaquin Niemann Receives Two-Shot Penalty for Throwing Club at U.S. Open

Professional golfer Joaquin Niemann was handed a two-shot penalty for serious misconduct after throwing his golf club during his opening round at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The penalty turned his nine on the sixth hole into an 11, impacting his score before he posted a strong second-round 65 to remain in contention.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills has become the stage for a significant disciplinary incident involving Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann . During his opening round, Niemann was assessed a two-shot penalty for "serious misconduct" after he threw his golf club in frustration.

The incident occurred on the par-four sixth hole, a brutal test under difficult windy conditions. Niemann had hit two tee shots out of bounds, followed by a shot into the thick rough, and then managed to advance the ball onto the fairway. In a moment of visible exasperation, he hurled his sand wedge away before completing the hole with a quintuple-bogey nine. This nine was subsequently upgraded to a septuple-bogey 11 after the penalty was applied to his scorecard.

Niemann was not informed of the penalty until shortly before his second round began, a process that left him feeling somewhat surprised by the severity. He expressed that while he understood he had made a mistake, the two-stroke addition felt like "a little bit extra penalised.

" The golfer was adamant that he would learn from the experience, stating, "I'm going to learn from it. " The penalty was issued under Rule 1.2b of the Rules of Golf, which addresses serious misconduct and is contrary to the spirit of the game. The United States Golf Association (USGA) confirmed the sanction, noting that the act of throwing the club was determined to be a breach of this standard.

This rule has increasingly been used by golf's governing bodies to discourage poor sportsmanship and destructive behavior on the course. A similar code of conduct was notably enforced at the Masters Tournament earlier this year when Sergio Garcia received a two-shot penalty for damaging his club and showing abusive behavior. The incident has sparked discussion about player temper and the enforcement of conduct standards in professional golf. Despite the setback, Niemann responded with a remarkable second round.

He carded a five-under 65, equalling the low score of the morning wave alongside Collin Morikawa. Niemann attributed his aggressive mindset and newfound focus to help him recover, shooting five birdies in his first six holes. He now sits ten strokes behind the 36-hole leader, Wyndham Clark, who extended his lead with a late birdie on Friday.

The tournament continues with the cut pending, and Niemann's ability to navigate the challenging Shinnecock Hills layout will be tested as he attempts to climb the leaderboard. Live coverage of the weekend's action is available on Sky Sports Golf, with Saturday's broadcast beginning at 4 pm





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U.S. Open Joaquin Niemann Shinnecock Hills Serious Misconduct Penalty Golf Club Thrown Rule 1.2B USGA Wyndham Clark

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