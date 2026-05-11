Jodie Burrage says she does not fear for safety despite online abuse after WTA loss

British tennis player Jodie Burrage received death threats and abuse after losing her first WTA Tour singles match in 16 months, and says abuse happens after every match, with angry gamblers responsible for 42% of verified abuse in 2025.

British tennis player Jodie Burrage has said she does not fear for her safety despite receiving death threats and abuse following her first WTA Tour singles match in 16 months.

Burrage lost 3-6 6-3 7-5 to Indian wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar, and after struggling with her blood pressure she checked in with a doctor, a physiotherapist and her phone. On her social media feed there were already messages promising punishment and others making threats on her life. Speaking to BBC Sport from Chennai, where she is still competing in the doubles, Burrage said the abuse is a regular occurrence. She said: I try not to actually read what they say.

Also read Jodie Burrage receives WTA support after social media abuse following Chennai Open defeat

Burrage Says She Does Not Fear Safety

Because we are so used to it - which is really quite sad - I don't fear for my safety. You've got to have thick skin. There was some brutal stuff that was said, but I don't take it to heart. Burrage added that the impact can vary depending on her state of mind.

Advertisement

She said: Sometimes it hurts more than others. If you've already got other stuff going on, or you're not in a great place, and that is put on top of everything else - this tour is tricky enough as it is. The 27-year-old Briton decided to share screenshots of the abuse on Instagram to raise awareness of an everyday problem for professional players. Burrage said abuse arrives after every match, regardless of the result.

She said: It happens every match - whether it's win or lose. Playing in Wrexham on the World Tennis Tour last month, I won three matches and lost one. But after every single match there was some sort of abuse. I think that's where tennis players get it pretty hard - because in tennis you can bet on so many things.

Angry Gamblers Responsible for Abuse

Abuse of players, particularly by angry gamblers, is not a new problem. This year's WTA and World Tennis report into online abuse, based on data from the Signify Group's Threat Matrix service, said angry gamblers were responsible for 42% of all verified abuse detected during the 2025 season. It is why there is so much disquiet about the sponsorship deals some tournaments have struck with gambling firms.

The Davis Cup, for example, has an official sports betting partner, while in August the self-described prediction-market platform Kalshi signed a multi-year deal with the US Open. Burrage believes social media platforms should do more to help. She said: I think an ID should be put on every Instagram account, and then that way it makes more people more accountable for their actions on that platform. I think it would limit what people would say.

Advertisement

People should be accountable for what they say and that's where I think there could be more of a push to change. It's only getting worse. All WTA and World Tennis players have access to Threat Matrix's services, which monitor all social media posts directed at players. The first aim is to provide a rapid assessment of whether an individual's safety is under threat.

Threat Matrix Monitors Social Media Posts

They can then alert the platforms, and potentially law enforcement agencies, to the offending content. Names can also be shared with gaming companies, so they have the option of banning offenders from their platforms. The service can extend to direct messages and even the moderation of accounts, so players never see the message in the first place. But this is not foolproof - and players may feel they would rather know about any threats made against them.

Burrage has recently been able to improve her singles ranking to 474, from a low of 888 in July. Injury prevented her playing singles for nine months and when she returned for the grass court season, sickness held her back. But she will not allow the abuse to throw her off course. She said: I'm at a place where it's all bigger picture for me and everything I'm doing now is to have a good season in 2027.

I'm building a team that is really good around me. They know where I've been, what I've gone through.