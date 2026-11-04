Jodie Burrage Faces Death Threats After WTA Tour Return

British tennis star Jodie Burrage reports severe online abuse and death threats following her first competitive match return in 16 months at the Chennai Open.

British professional tennis player Jodie Burrage has publicly disclosed that she received severe death threats via social media following her return to competitive play. The twenty-seven-year-old athlete took to Instagram to highlight the extreme abuse directed at her after competing in her first Women's Tennis Association event in sixteen months. This revelation underscores the persistent and dangerous nature of online harassment facing female athletes in professional sports.

Burrage Returns to Professional Competition

Jodie Burrage participated in her first official Women's Tennis Association Tour match in over a year and a half at the Chennai Open in India. The British No 15, who currently holds the world ranking of number four hundred seventy-four, faced off against Indian player Vaishnavi Adkar in the opening round of the tournament. The match took place recently, marking a significant milestone in Burrage's attempt to rebuild her professional career after a lengthy absence from the main tour schedule.

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Although Burrage won the initial set of the three-set contest, she ultimately suffered a first-round defeat. The final score recorded a loss for the British player with a result of three to six, six to three, and seven to five. Despite the challenging outcome on the court, the immediate aftermath of the match focused intensely on the vitriolic messages Burrage encountered on digital platforms, shifting the narrative from athletic performance to personal safety and online conduct.

Details of Online Harassment and Abuse

Following the match, Jodie Burrage shared screenshots and descriptions of the abuse on her Instagram story to raise awareness about the severity of the attacks. One of the most egregious direct messages she cited read that she was a quitter and a disgrace to the sport. The attacker explicitly stated that she got her ass whooped in the match and claimed that she was the exact reason women's sports were considered a joke by society.

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Further messages included explicit calls for self-harm and death. One sender wrote hoping that she would go home and kill herself, claiming that such an outcome would be best. Another message contained severe profanity and insults, stating she would never compare to a man while using derogatory language. Additional messages included threats to riot on the streets and explicit requests for her death, demonstrating a coordinated and malicious campaign against the athlete.

Context Within British Tennis Community

The abuse directed at Jodie Burrage mirrors similar experiences faced by other prominent British tennis players in recent years. Her disclosure follows the public statements of fellow British No 1 Katie Boulter, who revealed she received death threats in 2025 after losing a set during her first-round match against Carole Monnet at the French Open. Boulter shared screenshots with the BBC that included messages hoping she would get cancer or referencing damage to her grandmother's grave.

The pattern of harassment extends to threats against family members, with one message sent to Boulter threatening candles and a coffin for her entire family if her grandmother was not dead by the following day. Another threat cited financial loss, stating that the sender lost money their mother sent them and directing the athlete to go to hell. These incidents highlight a systemic issue of misogyny and violence in online tennis fandom that requires urgent attention from governing bodies and social media platforms.

Impact on Player Safety and Future Steps

Jodie Burrage's decision to publicize these threats serves as a critical alert to the Women's Tennis Association and social media companies regarding player safety protocols. By tagging both the WTA and Instagram in her post, she is demanding accountability and action from these organizations. Her caption questioned when concrete measures would be implemented to protect athletes from such vile direct messages and public harassment.

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This return to the court for Burrage, who last played a main-draw match at Wimbledon in July 2025 where she lost to Catherine McNally, is now overshadowed by the safety concerns she faces. The athletic community and fans are now watching closely to see how the governing bodies respond to these explicit threats. The incident serves as a stark reminder that the fight for equality and respect in women's sports is not just on the court, but also in the digital spaces where athletes live their public lives.