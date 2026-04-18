Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch Spotted Filming BMW Ad in Spain Amidst Cumberbatch's Injury Revelation

Actors Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch were seen filming a BMW commercial in Spain. The sighting comes as Cumberbatch revealed he underwent surgery for a severe surfing injury that caused him chronic pain for over a year.

Renowned actors Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch were observed filming a commercial for BMW in Spain this past Saturday, opting for a discreet presence during the shoot. Comer, 33, presented a relaxed demeanor, sporting an oversized shirt layered over flared blue jeans. Her ensemble was complemented by black-and-white footwear and a black leather handbag containing her personal items. Trendy black sunglasses and a shopping bag completed her casual yet stylish look. Cumberbatch, 49, adopted a similarly understated appearance, clad in a white button-up shirt paired with black trousers. He finalized his outfit with comfortable trainers, a black cap, and black sunglasses.

Cumberbatch's participation in the filming comes shortly after he disclosed a recent surgery necessitated by a severe surfing injury. The acclaimed actor sustained a shoulder injury due to what he described as excessive participation in his hobby. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, he shared that he underwent an operation after enduring over a year of persistent pain. He explained that the surgery was minor, leading to a six-month hiatus from the sport, a period he deeply missed. Cumberbatch attributed the injury to prolonged improper use and surfing in challenging conditions. He revealed a complete tear of his rotator cuff, compounded by a frozen shoulder, a condition discovered only during the rotator cuff repair. This chronic pain persisted for approximately eighteen months.

The actor's passion for surfing ignited during the pandemic in 2020, while he was in New Zealand filming the western movie The Power Of The Dog. He described his initial experience as somewhat daunting but ultimately magical and extraordinary, especially given the breathtaking surroundings of New Zealand's Hawke's Bay. He learned to surf at a specific right-hand break in Te Awanga, an experience that profoundly captured his interest.

Beyond the physical exhilaration, Cumberbatch expressed his admiration for the inclusive community that surfing fosters. He spoke of his love for the coastal vistas, the profound connection to the ocean, and the heightened sense of presence that surfing cultivates. He highlighted the unique camaraderie among surfers, where past transgressions seem to be forgiven, provided one respects the unwritten rule of not taking another's wave. Cumberbatch painted a vivid picture of this diverse community, noting the presence of individuals from all walks of life, from drug dealers to local police chiefs, illustrating the spectrum of human experience found on the waves. He conveyed that the sensation of being carried by a wave from the open ocean towards the shore is an inexplicable, almost magical experience for those who have not surfed





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jodie Comer Benedict Cumberbatch BMW Advert Spain Surfing Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jodie Marsh accused of assaulting neighbour with 'hands around neck' over farm animalsJodie Marsh charged with assault after neighbour row over animals at her Essex sanctuary, as she denies causing harm.

Read more »

Bridgerton legend Nicola Coughlan addresses future in Netflix hitBridgerton fans saw Benedict Bridgerton find love with Sophie Baek in this year’s fourth season

Read more »

Coronation Street's Jodie Ramsey star's three-word message after murder teaserOlivia Frances Brown has teased fans with a three-word message after a new trailer gave a first-look at the deadly drama ahead in the ITV soap

Read more »

Jodie Marsh denies assaulting man at Fripps Farm animal rescueThe former glamour model, 47, appears before magistrates accused of assault by beating.

Read more »

Premier League players have to pay surprise fee which comes out of their wagesThe fee gets taken out of their own pockets every time. Not many will know this... 😲

Read more »

Jodie's shocking secret explodes on Coronation StreetJodie's place in the Platt household is plunged into jeopardy when a face from her past resurface looking for her darkest secret...

Read more »