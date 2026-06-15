Jodie Comer Stuns in Porter Photoshoot, Discusses Tarot, Herbalism and Personal Growth

Jodie Comer graces Porter magazine with a glamorous photoshoot featuring elegant gowns, while sharing insights into her love for tarot cards, new herbalism studies, and her journey toward self-discovery beyond acting.

The British actress Jodie Comer , known for her role in Killing Eve, recently starred in a glamorous photoshoot for Porter magazine, showcasing a series of elegant gowns and reflecting on her personal interests and career.

The 33-year-old star posed in a striking red and white off-the-shoulder gown beside a golf cart, with her blonde hair styled in soft waves, finished with bold red lipstick and heels. In another image, she smiled brightly in a pink backless minidress while barefoot in a black-and-white studio, and later sat in a director's chair wearing a black outfit with a daring front split, highlighting her confidence and stage presence.

The photoshoot coincided with an in-depth interview where Comer opened up about her spiritual practices and a new academic pursuit. She described having a personal altar at home filled with collected trinkets and stones, where she practices yoga and draws a monthly tarot card. This interest in mysticism complements her recent enrollment in an herbalism course, focusing on the medicinal use of plants for healing and health.

Comer explained that her motivation for studying herbalism stems partly from research for her upcoming role as healer Bridget in The Death of Robin Hood, opposite Hugh Jackman, but also from a personal desire to stay curious and learn beyond acting. She expressed pride in her career journey and emphasized the importance of knowing herself outside of her profession, stating, I actually feel very content with my own. I feel reluctant to say that out loud.

Perhaps out of fear of appearing grandiose, but I'm very proud of my own journey. Comer also shared a playful manifestation dream of having a private garden where she could garden in her underwear, reflecting her down-to-earth charm.

In addition to the photoshoot, Comer attended the New York premiere of The Death of Robin Hood in a bold black lace gown, going braless and pairing the backless design with minimal black underwear, drawing attention alongside her co-star Hugh Jackman. The thriller reimagines the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood's Death, with Comer playing Sister Brigid, a healer.

The full interview appears in PORTER magazine and is available via the NET-A-PORTER app, offering fans a deeper look into the actress's evolving interests and grounded outlook





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Jodie Comer Porter Magazine Photoshoot Tarot Herbalism The Death Of Robin Hood Hugh Jackman

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