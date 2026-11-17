Jodie Hatch and Dale Mathie received prison sentences for child cruelty after two-year-old Laylah Hatch died from cocaine poisoning in her milk at a drug-dealing flat in Billingham.

Jodie Hatch and Dale Mathie have been sentenced to prison after their two-year-old daughter, Laylah Hatch, died from ingesting milk laced with a lethal dose of cocaine. The toddler was found unresponsive in a bed at Dale Mathie's flat in Billingham, County Durham, in April 2024, having choked on her own vomit after consuming the contaminated drink.

Lethal Cocaine Dose Caused Toddler Death

A post-mortem examination revealed that the quantity of cocaine found in Laylah's system was sufficient to kill an adult, highlighting the extreme danger of the environment. The court heard that the child had suffered repeated exposure to cannabis and ecstasy, and just days before her death, she consumed a cannabis sweet that left her unconscious for seventeen hours. Dale Mathie, a known drug dealer, had stored controlled substances openly in the flat, creating an unmistakable stench of cannabis that served as a constant warning of the risks present in the home.

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Drug Dealing and Violence Charges Uncovered

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC detailed how Dale Mathie sold cannabis sweets, cannabis bush, and amphetamine at the residence, where Laylah and her mother spent significant time. Mathie admitted to possessing cocaine, amphetamine, and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as two charges of child cruelty between September 2023 and April 2024. The investigation also uncovered Mathie's involvement in a violent attack on September 15, last year, where he and Brandon Jameson inflicted grievous bodily harm on two teenagers in Billingham, leading to Mathie receiving a further sentence of eleven years for those crimes.

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Mothers Negligence and Father's Criminal Record

Jodie Hatch, the mother of the victim, admitted to two charges of child cruelty and one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis during the same period. Her legal representative noted that she was approximately eighteen and nineteen years old at the time of the offending. In contrast, Dale Mathie maintained that he never took drugs in front of children, although his co-accused Brandon Jameson admitted to the violent assault. Jameson, who has a history of serious violent offenses including manslaughter, was jailed for two years and six months for his role in the attacks on the teenagers.

Sentencing by Teesside Crown Court Recorder

Recorder Francis Laird KC sentenced Dale Mathie to thirteen years and nine months and Jodie Hatch to five years and four months at Teesside Crown Court. The judge emphasized that Laylah's death was not accidental but resulted from ingesting a significant amount of cocaine contaminating her milk. While prosecutors could not determine if the cocaine was deliberately mixed or leaked from open storage, the severity of the negligence was clear. Detective Chief Inspector Chris Pringle described the case as an extremely distressing investigation involving a child who should have been safe in her own home.