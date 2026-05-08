Jodie Kidd and Joseph Bates: A New Wholesome Life in the Country

Jodie Kidd has shared an insight into her new wholesome life in the country with fiance Joseph Bates and son Indio, 14, in a new interview on Friday. The supermodel shot to fame in her teens but stepped away from full-time modelling in the early 2000s after revealing she suffered 'huge' panic attacks on the runway. Jodie now lives a low-key outdoorsy life in West Sussex with her family and looks after her own chickens, grows her own vegetables, and is the proud landlady of The Half Moon Kirdford pub. Meanwhile, Joseph Bates, Jodie's fiance, bravely opened up about his struggle with alcohol as he reveals his failed attempt to go sober last year.

Jodie Kidd has shared an insight into her new wholesome life in the country with fiance Joseph Bates and son Indio, 14, in a new interview on Friday.

The supermodel shot to fame in her teens but stepped away from full-time modelling in the early 2000s after revealing she suffered 'huge' panic attacks on the runway. Jodie now lives a low-key outdoorsy life in West Sussex with her family and looks after her own chickens, grows her own vegetables, and is the proud landlady of The Half Moon Kirdford pub.

Recalling her 'anxiety' battle, Jodie told OK! magazine that she eventually found catwalks 'triggering' but since quitting the industry is 'loving life' in the country. She added that she needed nature, trees, animals, her friends, and family to get better.

Meanwhile, Joseph Bates, Jodie's fiance, bravely opened up about his struggle with alcohol as he reveals his failed attempt to go sober last year. The former Royal Marine reflected candidly on his relationship with drinking and the 'selfishness, self-doubt, and negative tendencies' that creep in whenever he consumes alcohol.

Taking to Instagram, Joseph wrote about his transformative effects of sobriety on his life, saying he had 'never felt so content across all aspects of my life - work, family, and everything else my strange mind, body, and spirit interacts with'. He added that it's not just the clarity of thought it gives you, but the clarity of awareness - the ability to witness the most beautiful things you'd previously miss because the chimp in your mind was going absolutely bat-s***





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Jodie Kidd Joseph Bates Panic Attacks Modelling Country Life Alcohol Sober Royal Marine Entrepreneur Instagram Transformation Clarity Of Thought Clarity Of Awareness

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