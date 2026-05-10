Jodie Kidd Joins Charity Convoy to War-Torn Ukraine, Driving to Putin's Russia

Jodie Kidd, a driving force behind the 'Driving Ukraine' convoy, along with fashion designer Alice Temperley, Alice's husband Sam Glover, and their daughter India, embarked on a 1300-mile journey to deliver vital vehicles to Ukrainian troops. The mission to support the Ukrainian troops and evacuate injured soldiers from the battlefront amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia in 2022 is commendable. Kidd described the harrowing journey crossing the warzone border and the impact of witnessing war firsthand.

Jodie Kidd, a 47-year-old model and actress, led a charity convoy to war-torn Ukraine, driving towards the front lines to assist troops in the fight against Russian aggression.

The convoy consisted of 27 pick-up trucks, a fire engine, and two ambulances, which were delivered to the 1st Separate Medical Battalion in Lviv. Kidd described the vehicles as once used for school runs but now 'saving lives'. Seventy-one volunteers took part in the three-day journey to provide vital aid and evacuate injured soldiers from the battlefield





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Driving To War-Torn Ukraine Charity Convoy Vital Vehicles Delivery Ukrainian Troops Support Evacuate Injured Soldiers

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