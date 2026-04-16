Jodie Marsh Charged with Assault Over Neighbour Dispute at Animal Sanctuary

Former glamour model Jodie Marsh faces assault charges after an alleged confrontation with her neighbour at her animal sanctuary in Essex. Marsh claims she was provoked by a campaign of harassment, including alleged filming and doctored footage of her animals.

Former glamour model and media personality Jodie Marsh , aged 47, is facing charges of common assault and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour following an alleged altercation with her neighbour. The incident, which reportedly occurred on January 16th in Lindsell, Essex , involved Marsh allegedly placing her hands on her neighbour's neck during a heated dispute.

Marsh claims she acted out after enduring what she described as a prolonged campaign of harassment orchestrated by her neighbour, who she accuses of filming animals at her animal sanctuary, Fripps Farm. She further alleges that the neighbour doctored footage of the animals to make them appear skeletal, following an alleged trespass onto her property. Speaking to The Sun about the alleged assault, Marsh stated, I put my hand on his neck because I leaned in to whisper to him. I can't even remember what I said because I was so upset. It lasted around 30 seconds. She expressed fear for her safety, saying, I'm scared to sleep in my own house. I'm scared to go out. Despite the charges, Marsh insists she did not physically harm her neighbour during the incident. An Essex Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the address following reports of aggressive behaviour and assault, with verbal threats also reported. Marsh is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on April 17th. This legal trouble comes after Marsh has previously spoken out about the challenges of running her animal sanctuary, blaming online trolls for attempting to sabotage her lifelong dream. Last year, an application to house lemurs at Fripps Farm was initially rejected but later overturned after Marsh argued that a coordinated campaign by trolls was behind the objections. During that hearing, she emphasized her deep-seated desire to run an animal sanctuary, stating, I've wanted an animal sanctuary since I was five years old - this is my life dream. She drew parallels between the current situation and past experiences, noting that she has faced trolling throughout her career, from her bodybuilding days to her modelling career and now concerning her animals. The court in the lemur case acknowledged considerable animosity between Ms. Marsh and some members of the local community but ultimately concluded that she genuinely cares for her animals and had not been responsible for any harm or ill-treatment. Marsh also addressed a previous incident where she was seen taking a meerkat named Mabel to a local pub. She explained that she took Mabel to a friend's pub, which primarily serves food, on a few occasions while hand-rearing her. She clarified that the pub was not busy during weekdays and she would typically visit to get food, returning home shortly after. Marsh stated that on most occasions, Mabel's presence was unnoticed, as she was kept discreetly within her jumper or a special case. She defended her actions by pointing out that it is not illegal to take a meerkat into a pub and that Mabel, having been hand-reared from a young age, also lives with her in her home. This latest charge, however, places Marsh in a more serious legal predicament, with a potential six-month prison sentence if convicted of common assault





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Jodie Marsh Assault Animal Sanctuary Essex Neighbour Dispute

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