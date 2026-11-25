Jodie Sweetin shares insights into daughter Zoie's community college soccer scholarship and discusses future family plans including a potential move away from Los Angeles.

Jodie Sweetin recently celebrated a milestone moment with her daughter Zoie Sweetin, capturing a playful and affectionate side of their relationship. The actress shared a snapshot of the pair, noting how Zoie came up behind her and made a silly face with her tongue. Sweetin described the outing as one of the best times she has had with her daughter, emphasizing the joy of getting dressed up and spending quality time together away from daily routines.

Family Resemblance and Public Reaction

The image showcased the striking physical similarities between Sweetin and her daughter, with fans in the comment section immediately pointing out that Zoie appears to be her mother's twin. Viewers expressed admiration for their matching looks, with one commenter joking that Zoie had stolen her mother's entire face. Another fan remarked on the twinsies resemblance, while others praised Zoie for looking so much like her beautiful mother. Sweetin welcomed Zoie in 2008 with her second husband, Cody Herpin, highlighting the long-standing family connection that defines their public narrative.

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Zoie's Educational and Athletic Path

Beyond the social media posts, Sweetin provided specific details about Zoie's current educational and athletic trajectory. She explained that Zoie was initially uncertain about her career path but saw an opportunity to play soccer at a community college. This decision allowed her to secure a scholarship, which Sweetin noted was a smart move to save on student debt while Zoie figured out her future aspirations. The actress expressed deep pride in this decision, viewing it as the absolutely right next step for her daughter's personal development.

Parenting Philosophy and Life Transitions

Sweetin opened up about her parenting philosophy, stating she wanted Zoie to feel in control of her own life trajectory. She described Zoie as someone who is putting the pieces of her life together, even if it means she cannot yet manage small domestic tasks like loading the dishwasher. Sweetin emphasized the importance of taking small wins where she can find them, acknowledging that her daughter is carefully planning her future moves. This approach reflects Sweetin's desire to support Zoie's independence while offering guidance from the sidelines.

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Future Family Plans and Relocation Talks

Looking ahead, Sweetin revealed her plans to eventually leave Los Angeles with her current husband, Mescal Wasilewski. She indicated that this move would likely happen once her children are done with school and other immediate commitments are resolved. Sweetin mentioned that she and her husband would like to move out of the city at some point, though the timing depends on when their children reach adulthood. She acknowledged that the situation will shift and change as the kids get older and of age, making it a long-term goal rather than an immediate action.

Reflections on Growing Up and Milestones

Sweetin also reflected on the rapid passage of time, noting that she still felt like she was just helping Zoie make her hat for preschool graduation. The actress celebrated Zoie's high school graduation in June, marking a significant transition in her daughter's life. She expressed disbelief at how quickly the years have passed and shared a loving message for Zoie as she heads out into the world. Sweetin's comments highlight her pride in Zoie's achievements and her readiness to support her daughter in this new chapter, regardless of whether she is playing soccer or managing her own household.