Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Relationships with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin opens up about her evolving relationships with former Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure, explaining how life changes and differing viewpoints have impacted their connections.

Jodie Sweetin has discussed her current relationship with former Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , following recent comments about Candace Cameron Bure . Sweetin, 44, who recently shared details about her substantial residual income from the show, openly addressed her connection with the 39-year-old founders of The Row fashion label.

While the trio shared a close sibling dynamic both on and off-screen during their time on the iconic sitcom – Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner and the Olsens alternated as Michelle Tanner from 1987 to 1995 – things evolved after the show concluded. Sweetin explained on the McBride Rewind podcast that their paths diverged significantly as they grew up. She acknowledged that it’s not unusual for relationships to drift apart, especially after such a long time.

She emphasized that the Olsens were only eight years old when Full House ended, making it natural that their connections would change. Sweetin noted that they pursued different life paths, with Mary-Kate and Ashley establishing a successful fashion empire in New York. She reflected on how common it is to lose touch with people from early childhood, stating that their memories of the show might not be as vivid as hers or others.

During their time on Full House, Sweetin described a very close bond with the Olsen twins, often spending time at each other’s homes and engaging in activities like horseback riding and visits to Disneyland. She fondly recalled childhood memories of playing dress-up with them. Sweetin also recently revealed a distance in her relationship with another Full House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, attributing it to differing political views.

She described Bure as someone who 'does her thing' and acknowledged their contrasting perspectives, stating she is outspoken about her beliefs and won't change that. Sweetin and Bure worked together on both the original Full House series and the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, but their differing viewpoints have created a distance between them. The actress highlighted the natural progression of life and how people’s priorities and paths can lead them in different directions, resulting in a gradual fading of connections





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Jodie Sweetin Mary-Kate Olsen Ashley Olsen Candace Cameron Bure Full House

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