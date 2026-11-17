Jodie Turner-Smith is the betting favorite to replace Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny in the next James Bond movie featuring Robert Pattinson. Read about her casting odds and fitness routine.

Jodie Turner-Smith has emerged as the leading candidate to portray Moneypenny in the upcoming 007 franchise installment. The 40-year-old actress is currently enjoying a luxury vacation while betting markets heavily favor her for the role. This speculation follows the recent announcement that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic spy.

Actress Poses Topless During Vacation

Turner-Smith shared several photographs from her sun-drenched getaway on Tuesday. The images show her posing topless on a large rock while wearing a massive sunhat and green bikini bottoms. Her long dark hair was used to cover her modesty in the snaps. The internet reacted strongly to the posts on Monday, coinciding with news about the next James Bond actor.

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Robert Pattinson Named New 007 Lead

The public was shaken by the official confirmation that Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. He takes over the lead role from Daniel Craig, who has portrayed the character for many years. Pattinson was only recently mentioned as a top contender. Other actors such as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor were previously considered for the part.

Betting Markets Favor Turner-Smith

Betting odds currently list Turner-Smith as the favorite to play Moneypenny. She is expected to take over from Naomie Harris, who is 50 years old. Harris previously played the role in the films Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. Past actresses Samantha Bond and Caroline Bliss have also held the position. Speculation about Turner-Smith began after her work in the Paramount+ series The Agency.

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Physical Training for Spy Role

The British actress is known for physically demanding movie roles that require intense training. She has prepared for parts in Tron: Ares, Murder Mystery 2, and Without Remorse. Turner-Smith follows a strict diet and fitness routine to maintain her figure. She celebrated her 40th birthday in September and prioritizes physical strength for her daughter Juno, who is six years old.

Daily Fitness and Recovery Routine

Turner-Smith works out six days a week with personal trainer David Higgins. Her regimen includes Pilates, hiking, and outdoor sports to keep her body strong. She refers to herself as a Pilates princess due to her love for the reformer exercise. Her trainer credited her dedication after rebuilding her body following the birth of her first child. She also uses exfoliation, moisturizing, and lymphatic draining massages for daily recovery.