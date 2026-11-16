Joe Biden Library Faces Deficit Amid Fundraising Struggles

The Biden Presidential Library Foundation reports a deficit in 2025 as spending outpaces donations, contrasting sharply with Donald Trump's library success.

The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation concluded 2025 with a financial deficit of approximately $600,000, highlighting significant challenges in early fundraising efforts. According to tax filings obtained by CBS News, the organization spent $2.1 million while raising less than $1.5 million during the year.

Financial Shortfalls and Staff Costs

The financial report reveals that the foundation paid its two co-executive directors, Anthony Bernal and Annie Tomasini, more than $221,000 each. Their combined compensation represented roughly one-fifth of the total spending incurred by the foundation throughout 2025. Additionally, the organization allocated approximately $250,000 for fundraising consultants to prepare for a more aggressive donation campaign in the coming year.

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Comparison to Trump Library Success

These figures stand in stark contrast to the fundraising prowess of the Donald Trump Presidential Library, which has secured tens of millions of dollars from major corporate entities. Major technology and media firms have contributed significantly, including a $22 million donation from Meta, $16 million from Paramount, and a reported $10 million settlement involving Elon Musk's X. The Trump library is set to be built in downtown Miami near the historic Freedom Tower.

Delaware Site Selection and Future Plans

President Joe Biden announced in September 2025 that his library and museum would be constructed in Delaware, the state he represented in the Senate for 36 years. While an official announcement identifying the specific site is expected within the next couple of months, the foundation has not yet disclosed the total estimated cost of construction. The project is envisioned as a comprehensive center including a museum, educational facilities, and spaces for civic engagement.

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Donor Reactions and Internal Frustration

Some allies of the former president have privately expressed frustration that wealthy Democratic donors have not been more proactive in supporting the project. A source familiar with the efforts provided a blunt assessment of Biden's abilities, noting he had never been a good fundraiser even during his Senate years. The foundation, however, defends its strategy, stating that 2025 was primarily a building and infrastructure year rather than an active fundraising period.

Memoir Release and Health Context

The fundraising push coincides with Biden's preparation to release his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America. The former president has scaled back his planned book tour due to ongoing treatment for prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Despite these challenges, sources indicate the foundation has already secured several multimillion-dollar contributions in 2026, including two separate $5 million donations, signaling a potential turnaround in its financial trajectory.