President Joe Biden reveals in his new memoir that Hunter Biden's federal conviction was a primary factor in his poor 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump, ending his re-election bid.

Former President Joe Biden has officially attributed his disastrous performance in the June 2024 presidential debate to the emotional toll of his son Hunter Biden's recent criminal conviction. In his newly released White House memoir, titled Promise Me, America, the 46th President of the United States details how the legal troubles of his eldest son significantly impacted his cognitive focus during the critical exchange with Donald Trump. This disclosure contradicts earlier narratives that blamed his decline on age, illness, or fatigue alone.

Legal Conviction Impacting Debate Performance

President Joe Biden writes that he was physically unwell on the day of the debate, having undergone testing for the coronavirus due to symptoms he experienced. However, he explicitly states that beyond physical exhaustion, a profound emotional burden was weighing on his mind during the event. He identifies this burden as the federal conviction of his son, Hunter Biden, which occurred less than two weeks prior to the June 27, 2024 debate in Atlanta. Biden describes the conviction as heartbreaking, noting that the relentless media and political scrutiny placed on Hunter by Republican opponents was deeply damaging to his family.

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Jury Verdict and Federal Court Outcomes

The legal proceedings against Hunter Biden concluded with a unanimous jury verdict in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. On June 11, 2024, a jury found Hunter guilty of three felony counts. Specifically, the charges included two counts of making false statements on a federal form required to purchase a firearm, and one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence of illegal drugs. This outcome marked a historic moment in American legal and political history, as it represented the first time a child of a sitting U.S. President was convicted of a federal crime.

President Biden Questions Debate Necessity

In the memoir, President Joe Biden reveals that he seriously questioned the value of participating in the debate against Donald Trump. He expresses concern that allowing his opponent a national platform would legitimize Trump's tendency to lie freely, bully moderators, and violate debate rules. Biden argues that the debate lacked merit because Trump's behavior would likely overshadow any factual rebuttals. He recalls feeling that his opponent was deliberately attempting to pile pressure on his family until they broke under the strain, a strategy that Biden claims succeeded in taking a piece of his own mental resilience.

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Cognitive Lapses and Political Consequences

The most infamous moment of the debate occurred when President Joe Biden struggled to answer a question about the national deficit. He admits to losing his train of thought and, realizing his time was expiring, rushed to deliver an incoherent response. He accidentally stated, 'We finally beat Medicare,' when he intended to say, 'We finally beat Big Pharma.' This gaffe became Exhibit A for critics arguing he was too old and mentally declining to serve another term. Biden laments that this historic achievement in negotiating lower drug prices for Medicare recipients instead helped sink his candidacy, proving that the political narrative of his decline had already solidified.

Post-Debate Campaign Realities and Resignation Thoughts

Despite the debate failure, President Joe Biden initially believed the race was still winnable. He acknowledges the difficult political environment, citing voter anger over inflation and immigration as significant hurdles. However, he notes that the erosion of support from Democratic allies was particularly painful. He recalls a conversation with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who suggested that only five Democratic senators might remain supportive. Biden also reveals that he would have considered resigning or bowing out of the 2024 race entirely had he known he had cancer, though this information was kept private. The book ultimately serves as an unapologetic defense of his presidency and a candid look at the personal costs of political survival.