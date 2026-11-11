Joe Biden Says He Would Have Resigned Had He Known He Had Cancer

Former President Joe Biden told People magazine he would have bowed out of the 2024 race had he known he had cancer. His memoir Promise Me America is due out on Tuesday.

Former President Joe Biden, 83, said in an interview with People magazine that he would have resigned from the 2024 presidential race had he known he had cancer. Biden and former First Lady Dr Jill Biden sat down together for what People is billing as the only on-camera interview ahead of the release of his White House memoir, Promise Me, America. The remarks, made as the book approaches its publication on Tuesday, mark one of the most direct reflections Biden has offered on his final months as a candidate.

Biden announced in May 2025 that he had stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, roughly four months after leaving office. He told People that he considered it a 'cynical twist' that some commentators had suggested he kept the diagnosis a secret during his time in the White House.

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Biden Explains Why He Would Have Stepped Aside

Biden said he would have stepped aside from the 2024 race if he had understood the cause of how he felt at the time. Asked whether he would have done anything differently in the campaign, he answered that he would have withdrawn from the contest.

'If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would have not gone forward,' Biden said in the interview. He added that he did not think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for office, but that his own situation had not been that case.

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Biden was well on his way to seeking reelection when a debate against President Donald Trump in June 2024 changed the trajectory of the race. The former president said he had been surprised by the level of criticism that followed his performance that night.

Party Pressure and Biden's Views on the Debate

Biden said the June 2024 debate was not as consequential as many critics claimed, and he expressed dismay that a single evening ended his political career. Members of his own Democratic Party began calling on him to abandon his reelection bid, and he did so on July 21, 2024, handing the nomination to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the interview, Biden said that he had believed he still had the capacity to serve effectively. He argued that he had strong relationships with major world leaders and that, on an objective basis, he was the best-equipped person to continue in the job.

Biden said he did not know anyone who had never made a mistake in a debate. He also said he had expected a second debate with Trump, which never took place, and that the first encounter did not disturb him because he considered it inconsequential.

Biden did not appear to address Harris at length in the interview. In her campaign memoir, 107 Days, Harris criticized Biden for recklessness in deciding to run for a second term at his advanced age, especially with Trump again on the ballot.

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Hunter Biden Pardon and Trump Prosecutions

Biden defended his decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, a choice he made in December 2024 after Harris lost the election. Hunter has since appeared on many podcasts and previously said the pardon was not good for the Constitution or for his father's legacy.

Biden told People that he disagreed with that view. He said he had watched how Trump operates, arguing that the president goes after people without basis, whether or not they are viewed as enemies, and that he had known what Trump would do.

Since returning to office, Trump has sought prosecutions of several political enemies, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton and FBI Director James Comey. Biden said that without his pardons of family members and others who had dealt with him, Trump would try to harm them, based on what he had observed.

Biden's memoir, Promise Me, America, hits bookshelves on Tuesday. The interview gives readers an early look at how the former president plans to frame his legacy, his health, and the decisions that shaped his final year in the race.