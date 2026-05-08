Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton Enjoy Kentucky Derby Weekend Together Amid Offseason Speculation

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton were spotted together at a Kentucky Derby Eve party, sparking renewed interest in their relationship. Despite avoiding the red carpet, the couple enjoyed performances by Patti LaBelle and *NSYNC, while Burrow navigates a busy offseason filled with personal and professional developments.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton may have avoided the red carpet, but they still made Kentucky Derby weekend unforgettable in Louisville last week. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the Sports Illustrated model have been linked since late 2024, with multiple sightings throughout the NFL offseason.

Their latest appearance was at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve party last Friday. According to PEOPLE, while the couple bypassed the red carpet, they arrived with Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin. The event featured performances from artists like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Patti LaBelle, with the duo particularly enjoying LaBelle’s set.

A witness described them as cozy during LaBelle’s performance of classics like ‘Lady Marmalade’ and energetic as Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Howie Dorough, and Luis Fonsi performed hits such as ‘Despacito,’ ‘I Want It That Way,’ and ‘Bye Bye Bye. ’ Olivia Ponton attended the Kentucky Derby separately, but Burrow was present with his family.

The 29-year-old quarterback has been making the most of his offseason after a challenging 2025 campaign with the Bengals, which saw him sidelined for nearly three months due to turf toe. His relationship with Ponton was reportedly exposed during a break-in at his Cincinnati home in December 2024, where she was present and called the police while Burrow was away playing in Dallas. Before this, many believed Burrow was still with his childhood sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher.

Burrow addressed the invasion of privacy, stating, ‘I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there. ’ Despite speculation about their relationship status, Burrow and Ponton were seen together in Los Angeles in March and at NFL player Joey Bosa’s wedding in April.

On the football front, the Bengals missed the postseason last year, prompting the team to trade the 10th pick in the 2025 draft to the New York Giants to acquire three-time Pro Bowl star Dexter Lawrence. Burrow’s offseason has also included high-profile appearances, such as being spotted with Jessica Alba in Las Vegas and leaving an Oscars party with influencer Alix Earle and pop star Tate McRae, fueling further rumors about his personal life





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