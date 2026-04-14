Joe Cole Slams Chelsea Over Marc Guehi Sale, Urges Investigation

Joe Cole criticizes Chelsea's decision to sell Marc Guehi, now excelling at Manchester City, and calls for an investigation into the transfer. He highlights the impact Guehi is having and Chelsea's need for defensive stability.

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has expressed his bewilderment and concern over Chelsea 's decision to let Marc Guehi leave the club, urging the club's management to investigate the circumstances surrounding the transfer. Guehi, a product of Chelsea 's youth academy, joined the club at the tender age of six and was widely regarded as a promising talent with the potential to become a future club captain. However, he only made two senior appearances for the Blues before being loaned to Swansea City. His impressive performances at Swansea during the 2020-2021 season, where he played every minute, brought him to the attention of several Premier League clubs. He was then sold to Crystal Palace in a deal worth around £18 million. His transfer to Crystal Palace was followed by a move to Manchester City in January for a reported fee of £20 million. Cole believes that Chelsea missed a golden opportunity by allowing Guehi to leave, pointing out the club's ongoing struggles to solidify their central defensive positions and the significant sums spent on acquiring new players in that area.

Guehi's move to Manchester City has been seamless, with the defender quickly establishing himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola's squad. He scored his first league goal for the club in a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, further highlighting the impact he's had. Cole singled out Guehi's goal as a pivotal moment in the match, emphasizing the contrast between Guehi's assured performance for Manchester City and Chelsea's ongoing search for defensive stability. He remarked on Guehi's composure and leadership qualities, describing him as a natural captain. Cole also underscored the irony of Chelsea's situation, where they are actively seeking to reinforce their defense while a player of Guehi's caliber, developed within their own academy, is thriving at a rival club.

Cole emphasized the need for Chelsea to learn from past mistakes to avoid future losses of promising talents. He is calling for an internal review to determine the reasons behind Guehi's departure, emphasizing the importance of identifying the decision-makers responsible for the transfer and understanding the rationale behind it. He argues that without such a review, Chelsea risks repeating similar errors in the transfer market, potentially losing other talented players.

Cole believes that Chelsea should have built their team around Guehi, given his talent and potential. He questioned the decision-making process that led to Guehi's departure and stressed the importance of accountability within the club. He suggests that if Chelsea's leadership fails to address the root causes of these kinds of errors, the club will continue to miss out on nurturing and retaining valuable players from its academy. Guehi himself, after scoring against his former club, acknowledged the role Chelsea played in his development. He credited the club for helping him start his journey into first-team football. Cole's comments reflect a broader concern about Chelsea's transfer strategy and player development, and the need for greater strategic planning. Cole is advocating for a proactive approach to prevent future occurrences, and the club's long-term success, arguing that without a comprehensive assessment of the issue, Chelsea may be doomed to repeat its errors. The club needs to address the issues that contributed to Guehi's departure to protect the future of the team and make better strategic decisions.





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