Joe Dean Earns PGA Tour Card After Leaving Morrisons Delivery Job

Former Morrisons driver Joe Dean secures his spot on the PGA Tour for 2027, marking a dramatic career turnaround from regional circuits and supermarket deliveries to golf's elite stage.

Former supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean has officially qualified for the PGA Tour, cementing a remarkable journey that began with split shifts between driving a Morrisons delivery truck and competing on regional golf circuits. The 29-year-old English golfer secured one of the ten available cards for the 2027 season by finishing tenth in the DP World Tour rankings, a result that grants him exempt status on America's premier professional tour.

From Supermarket Aisles to Global Rankings

Three years ago, Dean faced a precarious crossroads where the financial instability of professional golf threatened to end his career. He spent his time working one-day tournaments on regional circuits like the 2020 Pro Tour while delivering goods for Morrisons to provide a steady income for himself and his girlfriend. At that time, he lacked any significant club or merchandise deals and had seriously considered quitting the sport entirely.

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Despite his anxiety about the transition, Dean's resilience allowed him to progress through the DP World Tour qualifying school. He earned his initial card with a crucial birdie on the 108th and final hole of the final stage in Spain. This victory placed him on a tier higher than he had ever previously competed, setting the stage for his rise through the international golf landscape.

Rookie Success and Strategic Victories

Dean's early tenure on the DP World Tour was defined by rapid improvement and significant financial stability. Although he had to wait two months after qualifying to play due to the tournament schedule, his second event in Kenya in February 2024 resulted in a second-place finish, earning him over £170,000. This performance launched a successful rookie season that included four additional top-five finishes.

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His consistent play earned him a spot at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. By the time he was 32, Dean had accumulated enough momentum to challenge for major titles. He won the British Masters at The Belfry in August 2026, delivering a stellar performance with eleven birdies in his closing twenty-four holes against a competitive field.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Family Support

Throughout his ascent, Dean relied heavily on the support of his wife and caddie, Emily Dean. The couple married just days after he played in the Open Championship, combining their professional and personal lives to navigate the demanding travel schedule of the tour. Emily played an integral role in his preparation and strategy, particularly during high-pressure tournaments like the British Masters.

Dean has openly admitted to feeling nervous and anxious about his new status, citing a history of homesickness and struggles during his time on the second-tier Challenge Tour in 2019. He noted that he initially only had enough funds to attend three tournaments, fearing he would be unable to sustain his career without external sponsorship or significant winnings.

Impact on Career and Future Prospects

The acquisition of the PGA Tour card for 2027 provides Dean with access to higher purse money and more prestigious events. He acknowledged that while the financial benefits are substantial, the primary goal is to gain more opportunities to perform and climb the world rankings. His reaction to the news was subdued, reflecting his characteristic humility and the surprise at how quickly his career has progressed.

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Dean's achievement is particularly notable given the volatility of retaining status on the PGA Tour. While other players like Dan Brown and John Parry have struggled to maintain their cards due to health issues or competitive drops, Dean has clung to his position. He expressed that while the qualification came sooner than he expected, he is eager to embrace the new challenges and determine if he can sustain this level of success in the upcoming season.