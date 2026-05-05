Joe Gibbs Racing Seeks to Amend Lawsuit Against Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart Over Alleged Trade Secret Misuse

Joe Gibbs Racing has requested permission to refile an amended lawsuit against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports, alleging that Spire's recent success in the NASCAR Cup Series stems from Gabehart's unlawful use of JGR's trade secrets and violation of a non-compete agreement. The updated complaint accuses Spire of tortious interference and unfair competition, while Spire maintains its innocence and questions its inclusion in the lawsuit.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has submitted a request to the Western District of North Carolina and Judge Susan C. Rodriguez to permit an amended refiling of its lawsuit against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports .

The updated complaint now asserts that Spire's recent success in the NASCAR Cup Series is largely attributable to the hiring of Gabehart as Chief Motorsports Officer, which JGR alleges violates a non-compete agreement and involves the misuse of JGR's proprietary competition data. According to the proposed amended complaint, Spire's decision to hire Gabehart was not driven by a legitimate competitive strategy but rather by an intent to gain an unfair advantage over JGR and harm its competitive standing through unlawful means.

The document states, Spire’s decision to create a bespoke and intentionally misleading title and role for Gabehart and hire him to that role was not motivated by a desire to further its competitive interests fairly. Rather, Spire’s decision to employ Gabehart was motivated by a desire to compete unfairly against JGR and to intentionally harm JGR’s competitive interests through unlawful means.

The sudden improvement in Spire’s Cup Series performance is said to have followed Gabehart’s alleged misappropriation of JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets, which he reportedly provided to Spire while performing similar services to those he had at JGR. Spire has indeed shown significant progress this season, with driver Carson Hocevar currently ranked sixth in the standings and securing a win at Talladega, a marked improvement from his 23rd-place finish in the final 2025 standings.

Similarly, Daniel Suarez has elevated the Spire No. 7 car to 13th in the standings, a substantial leap from Justin Haley’s 31st-place finish in the previous season. While Spire has invested in personnel, facilities, and procedures—bolstered by the involvement of private equity firm Group 1001—JGR maintains that Gabehart’s hiring was unlawful. Beyond the misappropriated files, JGR accuses Spire of tortious interference with Gabehart’s contract, which the defendants claim was invalidated by JGR.

The complaint alleges that Spire knowingly and intentionally induced Gabehart to breach his contract by hiring him, encouraging him to disclose or use JGR’s trade secrets, and allowing him to perform similar duties while using JGR’s confidential information. The original allegations, which describe a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information in violation of state statutes, have been detailed in previous reports.

The proposed second amended complaint primarily focuses on Spire’s promotion of Gabehart to Chief Motorsports Officer, a role that, on the surface, appears to be a senior executive position akin to that of Joe Gibbs or co-owner Jeff Dickerson. However, JGR contends that Gabehart is functioning in a competition role, violating his non-compete agreement. JGR has consistently argued, through surveillance of Gabehart, that his actions align with those of a competition director.

The complaint further states that Spire’s decision to give Gabehart a different title while having him perform the same responsibilities he was prohibited from undertaking was intended to harm JGR and create a deceptive cover for violating his restrictive covenant





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