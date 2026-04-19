Joe Jonas Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela During Puerto Rican Getaway

Singer Joe Jonas has publicly debuted his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, sharing a YouTube vlog from their recent trip to Puerto Rico where they explored San Juan and deepened their connection. The couple, who have been reportedly dating since September, are said to be serious, with Jonas finding comfort and happiness in the new romance.

Joe Jonas has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela , making their romance Instagram official over the weekend. The singer, 36, shared a nearly ten-minute YouTube vlog detailing their recent adventures exploring his girlfriend's native San Juan. In the vlog, Jonas revealed Gabriela's role in improving his Spanish language skills, hinting at a deeper connection beyond casual dating.

The couple, who recently attended Coachella, have reportedly been together since September, with sources close to Jonas suggesting this relationship is significant. An insider told People in January that Jonas is comfortable with Gabriela around his children and that they are genuinely enjoying each other's company.

Their San Juan trip included a variety of activities, from enjoying tacos at Acapulco Taquería Mexicana and browsing vintage shops at Vice Versa, to a romantic dinner at Fidela Pizza. The following day, Jonas and Gabriela visited a local waterfall with friends, followed by seaside drinks and snacks on the beach.

A particularly poignant moment was their dinner at Cincosentidos Colaboratorio de Cocina, a restaurant located near where Jonas celebrated his 18th birthday. This trip marks a significant step in Jonas's post-divorce life, following his highly publicized separation from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in 2023, with their divorce finalized in 2024. Turner, who has been navigating her own romantic life, has spoken about prioritizing work and family, mentioning brief romantic interests like British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson and a potential connection with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Jonas's romantic history includes a string of well-known figures such as Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, and Taylor Swift. Beyond his personal life, Jonas is gearing up for a performance at WrestleMania 42, where he will sing the National Anthem. This engagement highlights his continued presence in the entertainment world, separate from his Jonas Brothers commitments.

The Jonas Brothers are also scheduled for upcoming performances, including a date at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California. Jonas, who has amassed a considerable social media following, also leverages his platform for influencer partnerships with brands like Airbnb and Aperol Spritz. Meanwhile, Tatiana Gabriela, a New York City-based model, has made her mark in the music industry, notably appearing in Bad Bunny's music video for BAILE INoLVIDABLE and collaborating with Monique Swim. Her involvement with Jonas signals a new chapter for the singer, one marked by openness and a burgeoning public romance





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