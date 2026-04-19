Joe Jonas Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela During Puerto Rican Getaway

Joe Jonas has confirmed his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, sharing moments from their trip to Puerto Rico and a YouTube vlog detailing their adventures. The couple, who attended Coachella together, have reportedly been dating since last fall, with sources noting Jonas's comfort with Gabriela around his children. The singer is also set to perform at WrestleMania 42.

Joe Jonas has publicly declared his relationship with his new girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela , marking the milestone with an Instagram post after a romantic getaway to her native Puerto Rico . The 36-year-old musician shared a nine-minute YouTube vlog documenting their adventures in San Juan, where he humorously revealed that Gabriela is assisting him with his Spanish language skills. The couple, who recently attended Coachella weekend one, have reportedly been an item since late September, first being spotted together at Maru Café in Los Angeles.

Sources close to Jonas have indicated that this relationship feels particularly significant, with one telling People in January that the pair are clearly enjoying each other's company and, crucially, that Jonas trusts Gabriela around his children. Their Puerto Rican excursion included a variety of local experiences. They enjoyed a casual taco date at Acapulco Taquería Mexicana, browsed vintage shops at Vice Versa, and had dinner at Fidela Pizza.

The following day, Jonas, a two-time Grammy nominee, visited a local waterfall with friends and Gabriela. Later, the couple savored seaside mojitos and pinchos at a beach. Their culinary journey continued with dinner at Cincosentidos Colaboratorio de Cocina, a restaurant situated across from a venue where Jonas celebrated his 18th birthday and indulged in a tasting of their entire beer selection.

This public acknowledgment comes as Jonas is preparing for a notable performance, set to sing the National Anthem during night two of WrestleMania 42 in Paradise, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jonas's ex-wife, actress Sophie Turner, has also been navigating her personal life. Following their divorce, finalized in 2024, Turner has reportedly been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson and was rumored to have had a secret date with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Turner herself has expressed a focus on her career and children, stating in a January interview with Net-a-Porter that she has limited capacity for other aspects of her life at present but is working towards finding balance. Joe Jonas has a history of notable relationships, having previously dated Stormi Bree, Daiane Sodré, Gigi Hadid, Liraz Dror, Blanda Eggenschwiler, Ashley Greene, Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, and Taylor Swift.

Tatiana Gabriela, a New York City-based model, is recognized for her appearance in Bad Bunny's 2025 music video for BAILE INOLVIDABLE and her recent collaboration with Monique Swim. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled for another performance on April 30 at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California. The group, which began as Nick Jonas's solo project in 2005, has since evolved into a successful trio with brothers Joe and Kevin.

Jonas expressed his excitement about the WrestleMania performance, tweeting his long-standing admiration for WWE.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Jonas Tatiana Gabriela Celebrity Relationships Puerto Rico Wrestlemania

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United team news vs Wolves with timely Joe Rodon boostFind out who Daniel Farke has selected in his Leeds United line-up vs Wolves

Read more »

Samsung and Joe Cole Launch Tech Upgrade Initiative for UK PubsSamsung has partnered with former England footballer Joe Cole to launch the Raise The Bar campaign, offering significant TV tech upgrades to UK pubs. The initiative aims to support local pubs and enhance the community matchday experience through public nominations and voting.

Read more »

Samsung and Joe Cole Launch Pub Tech Upgrade CampaignSamsung is partnering with ex-England footballer Joe Cole to offer UK pubs significant TV tech upgrades through its Raise The Bar campaign. The initiative aims to enhance the community viewing experience of major football tournaments, with thousands of pounds worth of Samsung TVs and advertising support up for grabs for nominated pubs. Research highlights the cultural importance of watching football at local pubs and the sense of community it fosters.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order Fast-Tracking Psychedelic Drug Research After Joe Rogan's Text MessagePresident Donald Trump has signed a landmark executive order to accelerate federal research into psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, reportedly prompted by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan. The order aims to expedite regulatory review for breakthrough therapies, marking a significant shift in US drug policy and potentially opening new avenues for treating mental health conditions and addiction.

Read more »

Trump Accelerates Psychedelic Drug Research Following Joe Rogan's Text MessagePresident Trump signs an executive order to fast-track research and review of psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, a decision influenced by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Read more »

Joe Jonas Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela During Puerto Rican GetawaySinger Joe Jonas has publicly debuted his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, sharing a YouTube vlog from their recent trip to Puerto Rico where they explored San Juan and deepened their connection. The couple, who have been reportedly dating since September, are said to be serious, with Jonas finding comfort and happiness in the new romance.

Read more »