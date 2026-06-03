Joe Jonas Opens Up About Single Fatherhood and Co-Parenting with Sophie Turner

In a candid podcast appearance, Joe Jonas shared emotional insights about raising his two daughters as a single dad and co-parenting with ex-wife Sophie Turner, expressing gratitude and purpose.

Joe Jonas recently opened up about his experience as a single father and co-parenting his two daughters, Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with ex-wife Sophie Turner .

During an episode of his brothers' podcast Hey Jonas on Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer responded to a caller who asked about the most healing part of being a parent. Jonas, who split from Turner in 2023 after three years of marriage with their divorce finalized in 2024, described how fatherhood has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

He acknowledged the challenges of being a single dad while balancing a busy career as a globetrotting performer, but emphasized that his children have become his primary motivation. Jonas expressed gratitude for the time he gets to spend with them, noting that even in his saddest moments, a hug from his daughters can solve all his problems.

He also recognized that he is not alone in this situation, as many single parents face similar struggles, and he appreciates having a supportive co-parent to navigate both good and bad days together. The conversation on the podcast highlighted Jonas's reflective side, as he shared how his children have taught him resilience and the importance of surrounding himself with good people. He mentioned that his support system has helped him realize that he will be okay even during tough times.

Jonas's remarks come after a period of public custody disputes, but both he and Turner have since expressed mutual respect for each other as parents. In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, Turner praised Jonas as a great father, stating that she is confident they can work things out for the sake of their children. The former couple, who met in 2016 and married in 2019, have maintained a cooperative co-parenting relationship despite their separation.

Beyond his parenting journey, Jonas has also been in the spotlight for his personal life. Turner, known for her role in Tomb Raider, has reportedly dated British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson and had a secret date with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Jonas, meanwhile, went Instagram official with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela in April 2025, following previous relationships with Stormi Bree, Gigi Hadid, and others.

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Joe, Kevin, and Nick, continue to perform, with their next scheduled show on August 1 at Lucas Oil Live in Oklahoma. Joe Jonas, who has a massive social media following, also engages in brand partnerships with companies like Trip, Tinder, and Airbnb. His candid podcast appearance offers fans a glimpse into his personal growth and the profound impact of fatherhood on his life





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