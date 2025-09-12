Joe Jonas Spotted with Lost Dog In London

Joe Jonas captured in a viral TikTok video looking for the owner of a lost dog in London. The singer's humorous response to the video amusement fans.

Joe Jonas has surprised fans after he was spotted strolling the streets of London with a lost dog . The Jonas Brothers singer, 36, was captured in a TikTok video filmed last week in West London . In the clip, set to audio from a trending Jet2Holidays advertisement, Joe can be seen looking down at his phone while seemingly unaware of a dog standing beside him. Upon realizing the presence of the pup, he appears to look around for its owner as the video ends.

The TikTok user who posted the clip captioned it: '@joejonas and I both confused whose dog this is.' Since its posting, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views and more than half a million likes. Instagram was buzzing with fan reactions and humorous memes as soon as the video surfaced. One user wrote: '@vmarrone1 @joejonas and I both confused whose dog this is 😂', while another jokingly dubbed Joe the 'King of Dog Wrangling'.Joe himself injected humor into the situation with a quick, quirky reply to the video: 'Who's horse is that?' This lighthearted response perfectly encapsulated the light-hearted mood surrounding the incident.This is not the first time Joe has found himself in the spotlight for a seemingly mundane moment. Earlier this month, a video of him backstage before a Jonas Brothers show in Los Angeles went viral. In the clip, Joe is seen examining his reflection and using his finger and later a black towel to pick at his nose. This seemingly ordinary act sparked a range of reactions from fans, with some joining in on the humor while others questioned the artist's actions. Joe addressed the speculation with a now-deleted comment on TikTok, writing 'Lol you never had a booger?'Despite the playful nature of the incident, it provided a glimpse into the relentless scrutiny that celebrities face, even for seemingly innocuous actions. The Jonas Brothers continue their 'Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown' tour, with their next performance scheduled for September 13 in Utah





