Joe Joyce Insists Rematch with Daniel Dubois is an Attractive Option

Joe Joyce is looking to reignite his rivalry with Daniel Dubois and get his career back on track after suffering consecutive defeats. Joyce wants a rematch with Dubois, who now holds the WBO heavyweight world title.

Joe Joyce insists a rematch with former rival and now WBO world champion Daniel Dubois is an attractive option. Joe Joyce wants to reignite his rivalry with Daniel Dubois ; Joyce is returning to boxing after more than a year out and after suffering consecutive defeats to Filip Hrgovic and Derek Chisora; Joyce handed Dubois a first professional defeat when he halted him in 2020.

Daniel Dubois stopped Fabio Wardley in the eleventh round of an incredible heavyweight battle and became a two-time world champion. Joyce handed Dubois a first professional defeat when he beat him in 2020. Dubois was counted out after sustaining serious damage in that bout with Joyce, but he has subsequently gone on to become a two-time heavyweight world champion, with wins over Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley to his name.

But back to back losses to Zhilei Zhang derailed him and the now 40 year old Joyce has also been beaten by Filip Hrgovic and Derek Chisora in his two most recent bouts. The Briton is now looking to get his career back on track when he fights unbeaten opponent Artem Suslenkov on July 11 and wants eventually to return to world level. He would like a rematch with Dubois, who now holds the WBO heavyweight world title.

Former Olympic heavyweight gold medallist Audley Harrison has urged exciting prospect Moses Itauma not to rush into a World title fight with Daniel Dubois. Those hopes would be snuffed out if he lost to Suslenkov. I've got to deal with what's in front of me first before looking too far ahead, Joyce said. I've made some changes and I'm training hard and getting ready for that fight.

It's just boxing, Joyce said. I've been training, I've been learning this year, I've been putting in the work so I'm ready to show you what I've learned





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Joe Joyce Daniel Dubois Boxing Rematch WBO Heavyweight World Title

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