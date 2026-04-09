Joe Rogan Accuses Trump of Using Iran Military Actions to Distract from Epstein Files

Podcast host Joe Rogan criticizes Donald Trump's military actions in Iran, alleging they are a distraction from the release of the Epstein files and other sensitive issues, reflecting a broader critique of Trump's foreign policy and alleged misdirection tactics.

Joe Rogan , the prominent podcast host and comedian, has voiced strong criticisms regarding Donald Trump 's military action s in Iran , alleging they serve as a deliberate distraction from the release of the Epstein files. This stance marks the latest in a series of critiques Rogan has leveled against the former president's foreign policy , particularly concerning the escalating tensions and military engagements in the region.

Speaking with Arsenio Hall, Rogan agreed with Hall's assessment that 'misdirection' is a recurring tactic in American politics, citing historical examples such as Bill Clinton's actions during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Rogan argued that Trump is employing a similar strategy, suggesting the military actions in Iran are designed to divert public attention from the Epstein saga and other sensitive matters. He specifically mentioned the potential of targeting journalists who leaked information related to a recent rescue operation as another example of this alleged misdirection. In his words, 'Look, the Epstein Files comes out - we go to war with Iran. It's a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.' Rogan, who has publicly endorsed Trump for the 2024 election, further added, 'You give them a new problem to think about.'\Rogan's criticism extends beyond the timing of the military actions, encompassing a broader critique of the rationale and motivations behind them. He has repeatedly questioned the justification for the strikes and expressed concern over the potential consequences of escalating the conflict. During a conversation with fellow podcaster Theo Von, Rogan expressed confusion and dismay over the ongoing war efforts, emphasizing his initial disbelief upon hearing about the strikes. Von, in turn, voiced strong disapproval of Israel's involvement in the situation, echoing the sentiments of many critics who view the conflict as unnecessarily complex and potentially damaging. Rogan agreed, stating, “It doesn’t seem like it’s in our best interest, you know.” Furthermore, Rogan has suggested that the military actions might be driven by external interests, specifically those of Israel. He highlighted the influence of campaign donors and speculated that Trump's actions are, at least partially, motivated by these external pressures. Rogan has also previously called Trump's military actions in Iran 'insane' and stated that Trump supporters should feel betrayed.\Throughout his podcast, Rogan has dedicated significant airtime to analyzing the developments in the ongoing conflict, consistently criticizing the trajectory of Trump's foreign policy and the abandonment of his campaign promises of peace and non-interventionism. His stance reflects a broader sentiment of skepticism towards the motivations of political leaders and a concern over the potential for distraction and manipulation. He pointed out Trump's earlier rhetoric of 'America First' and 'no endless wars' and noted the apparent contradiction with the current military actions. He also interviewed journalist Michael Shellenberger, highlighting Trump’s broken promise of 'no more wars'. Rogan's analysis often touches on the historical context of political maneuvering and the tendency of leaders to use external conflicts to deflect from domestic issues. His criticisms are rooted in a belief that these actions undermine public trust and have the potential to inflict significant harm, making it a recurring theme in his commentary. In December Rogan told comedian Shane Gillis any type of war 'would be a terrible idea'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Rogan Donald Trump Iran Epstein Files Military Action Misdirection Foreign Policy War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK to host Hormuz planning meeting as Trump deadline looms for IranTrump continued to hit out at Nato and the UK over their refusal to support offensive operations against Iran.

Read more »

US Military Support for Potential Iran Conflict, But With Reservations About Trump's ApproachRetired US Marine colonel reveals that US soldiers support a potential military operation in Iran, viewing it as a good opportunity, but express disapproval of President Trump's handling and public pronouncements regarding the conflict.

Read more »

Trump’s Iran Escalation Would Increase Death And Chaos Across The Middle EastShirish Dáte is a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost. He's the author of five novels and two political biographies, including one of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He has been a journalist for three decades at the Associated Press, the Palm Beach Post, National Journal and NPR. Between Florida and Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Trump says he's 'not at all' worried about committing war crimes in latest Iran threatThe US President Donald Trump has given Iran until 8pm eastern time (1am BST) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Trump's Iran Gamble: A Weakened America and a Strengthened IranFormer MP Tobias Ellwood analyzes Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric towards Iran, highlighting the potential for unintended consequences and a weakening of America's global standing. He criticizes Trump's approach, drawing parallels with past military interventions, and warns of the long-term implications for regional stability and global security. The analysis explores the impact of Trump's actions on Iran's unity, the threat of nuclear proliferation, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

JD Vance warns Iran ceasefire is 'tentative' as explosions reported at Iran's Lavan oil refineryReports of the attack come just house after the two sides agreed to halt fighting for two-weeks

Read more »