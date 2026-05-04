Joe Swash Declares Himself a 'Proud Husband' Amid Marriage Speculation

Joe Swash publicly supports wife Stacey Solomon at Britain's Got Talent amid ongoing questions about their marriage, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram and emphasizing the importance of family.

Joe Swash publicly affirmed his affection for his wife, Stacey Solomon , on Instagram , describing himself as a 'proud husband' amidst ongoing speculation regarding their marriage.

The television personality, aged 44, emphasized that he deeply values their relationship, particularly as he showed his support for Stacey, 36, at the Britain's Got Talent semi-final on Saturday evening. Stacey was present at the ITV talent show to cheer on Braunstone Community Primary School, the act she had previously selected as her golden buzzer choice after serving as a guest judge earlier in the series.

The couple was accompanied by their children: Rex, six, Rose, four, Belle, two, Stacey’s sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, and Joe’s son Harry, 18, from previous relationships. The family enjoyed VIP treatment, securing front-row seats and even having the opportunity to sit at the judging panel and participate in pressing the golden buzzer. Joe shared a series of photos from the event, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to share such moments with his family and praising Stacey’s performance.

He wrote, 'I never take for granted the chance to share moments like this with my family. The kids excitement means everything. Proud husband @staceysolomon you smashed it. Thank you for having us BGT.

' During the show, Ant and Dec engaged in a conversation with Stacey, where she expressed her excitement about watching Braunstone Community Primary School perform. She stated, 'I cannot wait to watch them. I know they're gonna have the time of their lives out there and that's what this show is all about to me.

' Stacey also conveyed her appreciation for being involved in the show, saying, 'I feel so honoured to be here and I've loved every second of it, good luck everyone tonight. ' Her return to Instagram followed a month-long period of reduced social media activity, coinciding with reports of difficulties within her marriage. She shared photos of herself enjoying time with her children, but notably, none featured Joe.

The images depicted them engaging in activities such as gardening and baking chocolate cupcakes. Recent reports have highlighted that Stacey and Joe have not yet officially registered their marriage, leading to further scrutiny. While Stacey was seen wearing her engagement ring, she was not wearing a wedding band.

However, a source clarified that the couple’s busy family life, with six children, has simply prevented them from prioritizing the paperwork. Filming for their reality TV show, 'Stacey & Joe,' was temporarily paused due to tensions at home, but has since resumed at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood. The BBC has renewed 'Stacey & Joe' for a third season, continuing to document the lives of the blended family at their home, Pickle Cottage.

The show’s popularity stems from its authentic portrayal of their daily routines and challenges. The initial pause in filming was attributed to increasing difficulties in managing the atmosphere behind the scenes, with an insider revealing 'there have been problems between Stacey and Joe.

' Despite these challenges, the couple appears to be making an effort to present a united front, as evidenced by their joint appearance at the Britain's Got Talent semi-final. Stacey’s recent Instagram post, while lacking photos of Joe, conveyed a sense of contentment and a desire to reconnect with her followers after a period of personal reflection. She captioned the photos: 'A slow April, in our little world….

Missed coming on here and chatting to you all, but had a lovely April shutting off from the world & just being. Hope you’re all ok.

' The situation remains fluid, but the couple’s public displays of support and commitment suggest a willingness to work through any difficulties they may be facing. The focus now shifts to the upcoming season of their reality show and how it will portray their relationship dynamics





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