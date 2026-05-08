Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper Welcome Second Child, Dutch Cooper-Dommett

Comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper have announced the birth of their second child, Dutch Cooper-Dommett. The couple, who are already parents to two-year-old son Wilde, shared the news with a heartwarming black-and-white photograph and a playful caption. Joel previously revealed humorous details about almost missing the birth of their first child due to his indulgence in the hospital's posh menu during Hannah's long labor.

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Dutch Cooper-Dommett . The comedian, 40, and model, 37, who are already parents to two-year-old son Wilde, announced the arrival of their newest family member on Friday with a heartwarming black-and-white photograph.

Alongside the image, they shared a playful caption: 'Dutch Cooper-Dommett. Super late like his Father, super long like his Mother.

' The couple's announcement comes as a joyful update for their fans, who have followed their journey since they first met in 2016. Joel previously revealed that he almost missed the birth of his first child due to his humorous and somewhat tight-fisted approach to hospital dining. During Hannah's long labor, Joel took full advantage of the private hospital's posh menu, ordering expensive dishes while his wife endured the pains of childbirth.

At 12 hours into labor, Joel enjoyed a duck with red wine jus while Hannah received a simple ham sandwich. After 30 hours, the couple was still waiting for their son to arrive, and Joel decided to indulge in a lamb shank, which nearly caused him to miss the birth. Speaking on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Joel recounted the amusing yet tense moments leading up to Wilde's birth.

He explained that, despite being in a private hospital, he was determined to get his 'money's worth' from the included menu. Joel humorously admitted to ordering the most expensive items he could find, much to Hannah's amusement and slight frustration. As the labor progressed, Joel found himself trying to eat his duck with red wine jus as quickly as possible while Hannah was in the throes of contractions.

The room filled with the aroma of the rich dish, prompting Hannah to ask about the smell. Joel confessed to ordering her a ham sandwich, which he handed over before finishing his own meal. The birth ended up being a long and arduous process, with Joel revealing that he even took a break to watch a rerun of Friends while Hannah had a brief sleep.

During this time, he decided to order another meal from the lavish menu, unaware that Hannah had woken up and was about to give birth. When the nurses couldn't find Joel, one of them famously remarked, 'He's next door having a lamb shank.

' Joel and Hannah's love story began after she slid into his DMs following his appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2016. The couple went on their first date just days later and immediately hit it off, leading to their marriage and the birth of their first child. Their second child, Dutch, is a testament to their growing family and the joy they share together





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